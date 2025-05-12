The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Life is tough for car manufacturers at the moment, just as it is for anyone in business. But there is one bright light in the world of autos: pick-up trucks.

In March, some 8,107 found homes. That’s a relatively small amount compared to the total of 357,000 registered new vehicles but the pick-up sales rose by 40.6 per cent.

This was once a very American style of motor and Brits didn’t like them very much, except for tradesmen and women and they enjoyed them for rather practical reasons.

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross double-cab

Now sales are soaring. I’m sure some of the buyers are builders, joiners and roofers who appreciate an open loadbay and high ride height but surely not all of them can be buying them for business reasons.

I’m convinced many of the buyers admire the car for its fashion appeal and I can see why.

This sturdy looking vehicle is a delight to look at and even better to drive. If you imagine such vehicles are clunky, heavy and poorly equipped, then think again.

Old-style pick-ups may have lacked sophistication but not this very modern affair. It has leather seats, reversing camera, air conditioning and surprisingly a remote-controlled retractable cover over the load bay.

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross double-cab

I can’t imagine many hairy-armed builders using that rather than old-fashioned muscle but then again this vehicle may be aimed more at the leisure market such as sailors, mountain bikers and campers.

Other interesting features included keyless entry, push button start, a 9in touchscreen, USB C ports, eight speaker stereo and front and rear parking sensors. These are all features you might have expected to only find on a BMW or Mercedes-Benz.

It is smooth and reasonably quiet. The cabin has more in common with a sporty saloon than a pick-up.

Economy is decent too and I feel the cost of the 235g/km emission comes with the territory.

The fit and finish is to be applauded. The two-tone radiator grille, plus side steps and rear bumper and step, are neat and the tailgate has a damper so it glides open rather than crashes down.

Inside, the features are again premium including eight-way adjustable driver’s seat, flat folding rear seats, carpet trim and branded mats. It even has a heated rear screen and a fine DAB radio.

If this model isn’t quite fancy enough, the Isuzu D-Max Steel might interest you.

The limited-edition version of the rough-and-tough pick-up receives a Steel Grey exterior colour, alongside roof rails, a dark grey front grille and rear wheel arch extensions.

Inside, there is ‘Steel’ embossed lettering on the headrests, LED scuff plates, an updated infotainment screen and an improved driver’s display.

Under the bonnet, the D-Max Steel Edition uses the same 1.9-litre turbocharged diesel engine as in the standard model.

Isuzu says the return of the Steel Edition is a testament to the overwhelming response it received for last year’s model. Now built upon the new Isuzu D-Max, this latest edition is said to offer not only bold styling and premium features but also the very latest off-road capability, safety, and technology. Standard equipment includes heated front seats, an eight-speaker premium audio system, dual-zone climate control and electric folding door mirrors.

Order books for the D-Max Steel Edition are open now with prices starting at £42,695. Production is limited to just 250 examples.

Meanwhile, Isuzu is diversifying. It has revealed that the D-Max AT35 pickup truck has received a camping makeover called Basecamp.

The pickup will be built under the Icelandic specialist company, Arctic Trucks, which is responsible for beefing up the standard D-Max’s mechanical and exterior features.

On the outside, the truck features 35in tyres, raised suspension, a rooftop tent, a rooftop light bar, side steps and a matt black front grille.

Inside includes an electric coolbox, a kitchen and a shower room featuring a power shower.

George Wallis, head of marketing at Isuzu UK, said: “The new Basecamp is a peak adventure vehicle, designed to let you explore without boundaries. It’s the perfect terrain-mate for those who want to take the road less travelled and really gear up for the wild. With the new Basecamp, customers can turn their Isuzu D-Max AT35 into a fully equipped home away from home, ready for unforgettable experiences. It’s anything but base-ic.”

Under the bonnet, you’ll find the same 1.9-litre turbocharged diesel engine in the standard D-Max. In terms of power, it produces 161bhp and 360Nm of torque, while acceleration stands at 0-60mph in 12.8 seconds and the truck will go onto a top speed of 112mph.

The Basecamp is available for customers to customise through selected Isuzu dealerships that offer the D-Max Arctic Trucks treatment. Prices are yet to be revealed.

Isuzu has a tradition of offering special editions.

Last year it unveiled a more hardcore off-road version of its D-Max pick-up truck with the Mudmaster.

It was based on the V-Cross, meaning you get leather upholstery, a nine-inch touchscreen, climate control, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay and Android Auto as standard – but it also added a host of extras.

These included a snorkel, winch, steel underbody protection, an off-road suspension kit, 20-inch alloy wheels plus Toyo all-terrain tyres.