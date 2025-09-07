The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are 6,000 miles of country tracks in England and Wales which can be used legally by motorised vehicles.

They are Bridleways Open to All Traffic, aka Boats. There is no similar right on private land in Scotland.

Jeep, the pioneering 4x4, was using a Boat section near Masham, North Yorkshire, to show off its latest all-roader, the Avenger 4xe.

The new Jeep is excellent of road

This compact small estate car is a development of the Polish-built Avenger, built at Tychy alongside Fiat’s 600. They share many bits in sight and out of view. The front wheels are driven by a small petrol hybrid engine.

The raised chassis gives it useful extra ground clearance and there is belly protection too. It gets its 4x4 credentials by adding electric motors to drive the front and back wheels when extra traction is needed or pre-selected, or by default at low urban speeds.

Modes of engagement are automatic, sand & mud, snow and sport. Multi-link rear suspension helps axle articulation and ride comfort on rough roads.

Providing the grip on 17-inch wheels were robust Falken Wild Peak all terrain tyres, which you can specify if rough stuff is your game.

The new Jeep Avenger 4xe

There are three versions, the £31,219 Upland, the £33,219 Overland and the £35,219 North Face, building up the goodies in £2,000 steps.

Overland references the Willys Overland, the light general purpose 4x4 which was used in WW2. From it emerged the first Jeep, by chance one of the shrewdest product moves in any industry.

The North Face version is higher riding and links Jeep with another famous US brand, makers of things to keep you comfortable in extreme or urban conditions.

Subtle North Face lettering on a matt black panel on the bonnet is bordered by a broad yellow “summit gold” stripe and lots more yellowy gold cosmetic touches and NF logos on the inside including the seats.

It comes with a compact tent and stuff box/table which you can collapse when not needed. All in vibrant yellow. A tow hook juts out at the back, ready for action.

The car interior is bright in design, with mountain contours along the fascia of the North Face edition and the legend “One of 4806”.

That's the number available in Europe, and the height of Mont Blanc in metres. Grid references are in the detailing. The alpine lump sits between the Swiss and Italian European HQs of the two brands.

As proof of its scrabbling ability we took it Jeep’s organised course, a few miles from luxurious Swinton Park hotel. Memo: we spent the night in tents and swam in a lily pond before breakfast.

The hilly terrain was dry and a mix of tough grass and stones. In short measure the Avenger dusted it off with barely a blink. The uphill grip was superb and angled sections tested its agility and tyre contact.

The short wheelbase and modest size gives it a nimble feel and agility which is missing in a heavy 4x4 like a Land Rover or Land Cruiser or Jeep Wrangler and definitely a Grenadier.

Steep downhill tracks can lead to skidding out of control for novices and the Avenger has two ways of managing this.

The familiar hill descent control allows you to travel down in low gear, with your foot off the throttle at a controlled speed up to 19mph.

The handy Avenger 4xe comes as Jeep is rebuilding its presence here. Sales have risen from a paltry 3,000 in 2023 with expectations of 12,000 this year.

By then there will be around 60 dealers, with a new Compass SUV to sell and next year the electric Recon, a Land Rover rival they say.

An Avenger 4xe would suit those of us who want the assurance of all-season mobility. The Upland has all you need.

The Overland adds LED lamps, a blind spot monitor and 360-degree parking sensors. The North Face adds value for its price hike, such as navigation, heated seats and screen, auto locking and unlocking and the vivacious North Face detailing.

Jeep sent us a North Face, shod with deep-walled 215/60 Goodyear Vector all-season tyres in place of the rough house Falkens.

While I’d give it ten out of ten as an all-terrain rambler, in town and country it lacks some refinement.

The automatic transmission tends to snatch when setting off, the petrol engine is noisy when pulling hard and has turbo whine and there is more whining from the transmission when decelerating, making urban stop-go driving tiresome but charging the electric motors.

Once up to speed it feels almost serene in comparison and cruises quietly at motorway speeds. I had no qualms when pushing it briskly on twisty bits either.

There is plenty of cabin storage, with a neat concertina blind over the central tray. Real switches handle everyday tasks and the terrain modes.

It is easy to like and live with but would hope for improved economy.

A shame I have to whine about the whines. You may want to order one in time for winter.

