KGM Tivoli K40 Automatic: The new 4x4 where you get plenty of bang for your buck

Until recently the KGM Tivoli was made by the South Korean SUV specialists called SsangYong, once using Mercedes engine technology and latterly run by Mahindra of India. The new owners are KG Motion.

Until recently the KGM Tivoli was made by the South Korean SUV specialists called SsangYong, once using Mercedes engine technology and latterly run by Mahindra of India. The new owners are KG Motion.

There is a proverbial shed-full of 70-year heritage stuff to chatter about over a glass or two of this or that in the Camshaft Arms. The consensus is that they make tough cars with off-beat style. Still, it is a brand on the sidelines here.

The Tivoli began life in 2015, named after a historic town near Rome, birthplace of the Emperor Hadrian in the year 76 and in 1941 Little Tony, a popular singer and actor.

KGM Tivoli K40 Automatic

Tivoli’s name was appealing because back to front it reads I lov it. Yes, there’s an e missing but that misses the point. Love it or loathe it? Or how about: O Livit?

At face value the Tivoli has a lot going for it. A headline price of £23,030 buys a well-equipped family hatchback with an SUV flavour, some “what’s that” visuals and a warranty stretching to five years or 100,000 miles.

The Tivoli KGM inherited benefitted from a revamp a few years ago. It has the similar blunt rump and a brighter face with three offset tabs top right which do nothing and a bizarre orange blob bottom left which must be removed in order to locate a towing rod.

There is nothing in the thick handbook to say how you remove it and I gave up. Fortunately I didn’t need towing but with heavy snow it was a possibility. The handbook has helpful advice on driving safely in snow - including to stay home.

KGM has some capable ex-SsangYongs with 4x4 but the Tivoli is front-wheel-drive which for most of us most of the time is ideal.

We had the automatic version, which has a winter mode which sets you going in second gear to avoid initial wheelspin from the high torque engine. It does help a bit and would help a bit more on winter tyres instead of the standard Kumho treads which otherwise gave a comfy and quiet ride despite the rather average suspension refinement.

The paradox is that after a few days the relative deficits can fade and we just get on with using a car. Yes, you can get a better car than a Tivoli but many cost more or are smaller.

Significant exceptions on price and quality include the all-new Dacia Duster from Romania with reassuring Renault tech and the latest MG HS from China. Both are larger and Duster prices start under £19,000.

The Tivoli suffers from lots of hard plastic trim but the fascia looks smart with its dark tones and some brightwork.

Unlike the Dacia, MG and most other contenders the Tivoli engine has no electrical assistance. The only offer is a thirsty 1.5 litre petrol turbo which drums out a vocal 161 bhp and a lusty 192 lb ft (increased to 206 lb ft with manual gears).

Acceleration is strong, with no scary faltering at junctions or overtaking. Some reviewers have been sniffy about handling (and other things) but it did what I expected through some reasonably brisk curvy bits.

Mostly I drove it to suit the pace of other traffic travelling at legal speeds. Then I drove it more slowly and still failed to achieve much over 30 miles a gallon and usually 28mpg.

This is verging on a single reason to avoid buying the Tivoli. Even using KGM’s official figures, its quoted 36.4mpg average is not good. The manual six-speed Tivoli is rated at 39.6mpg. Good luck.

One thing which has improved since its launch is active safety which got it a 4 star rating from Euro Ncap in 2019. It has automatic emergency braking, cruise control, lane keeping assistance and a cacophony of gongs and chimes denoting excess speed, lane departure and changes in the speed limit.

These can get intrusive but at least you are being warned and with seemingly often random changes in limits they do help. Another message tells you if your front wheels are at an angle when you switch off.

Cabin size is good and the boot width between the wheel arches is 42 inches, with a maximum floor length of 50 inches. There are large door pockets, a drop-down arm rest in the back but no USB ports and only one in the front. There is a large glovebox and an overhead holder for glasses.

You have a heated leather steering wheel, leather upholstery with heaters in the front seats, AC, a reversing camera, roof rails, TomTom navigation, 18-inch black alloys, smart phone connection and an active instrument display which can import things like route mapping from the central info-screen.

There is darker glass to shade rear passengers — who have a good view ahead.

KGM’s UK car sales fell slightly to 1,617 last year (plus 1,689 LCV models) but should improve this year with the arrival of the new Actyon, a larger and handsome SUV which joins the smaller Torres SUV. It has the same 170 bhp 1.6 litre petrol turbo engine with an automatic gearbox. It revives the Actyon (action/young) model name used by SsangYong until 2018. Price - a fiver under £37,000.

KGM Tivoli K40 Automatic: From £24,550 (manual £23,030); 1497cc petrol turbo engine; 161 bhp; 192 lb/ft torque; Transmission 6-speed automatic; Top speed 119 mph; 0-62mph, 12 seconds; 36.4 mpg (28mpg in testing); 50 litres tank (11 gallons); CO2 emissions 176g/km; 166 inches long, 4.2m; Braked towing limit 1000 kg;