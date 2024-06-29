Not so very long ago I knew every major car manufacturer, from Alfa Romeo to Yugo. Now, there are a few gaps caused by a sudden influx of unfamiliar names, mainly from the far east.

The latest to pass my way is this model, which I imagine will be new to you too. It’s a KGM, a name which I must admit takes some getting used to. I kept wanting to call it the KGB, which I bet would give the marketing guys some palpitations.

But actually, this KG something-or-other is actually better than I expected for it’s a solid yet stylish beast of a vehicle. Not pretty but certainly not ugly. Imposing might be a better word.

KGM Torres EVX K40 AWD

They’ve tried a little too hard with some of the detailing but I must admit I became quite fond of it. It combines being a rough-and-tough off-roader with being a smart and sensible on-roader.

You get the impression that it could look after itself on the building site or farm, yet it isn’t out of place in a town or city.

And in this age of every car looking rather like the one before, it stands out a little. The designers did let rip a few times (the bonnet latches, the copper device on the grille, the stylishly wonky rear door) but overall it works.

So, what is the KGM? Well, you might know it better as SsangYong, an even stranger but more memorable name. This Korean brand made a mark with a set of affordable SUVs which were especially popular with rugged outdoor types who admired its affordability and durability.

Inside the KGM Torres EVX K40 AWD

Anyway, SsangYong failed and KG Mobility (KGM) took over and revived some of the models, including the Torres tested here.

So, while we are still getting used to a flurry of new Chinese brands, this fresh model is in fact Korean. And anyone who has driven a Kia or Hyundai of late will know that this country makes some terrific cars.

So, how does the Torres shape up? Tested here is the better-equipped EVX model in ICE format – that’s internal combustion engine. There is an electric version, too.

The ICE costs from £35,080 and in this better equipped form it comes in at £38,080.

Much of the marketing seems to focus on the electric vehicle version, which might make sense for some. But we are testing the 1.5 litre petrol model.

I found it smooth and efficient. Quick enough at 10.8 seconds for 0 to 60mph and certainly cultured enough for motorways and faster roads.

Let’s deal with the style. It certainly has its own individual look which is important these days. You won’t find many people confusing it with anything else.

Torres EVX is said to blend “futuristic design with the robust nature of a traditional SUV, combining urban sophistication with rugged off-road capabilities”.

It is comfortable and well equipped and has a class-leading load space of 1,662 litres. It has two 12.3-inch screens which work well. They took a few seconds to load up at times but were otherwise good.

This is very much a safety conscious car and it bleeps incessantly. It bleeps if you’re too close to the white lines, a mile per hour over the speed limit or too close to the car in front. It plays one tune when you get in and a longer, more annoying tune when you get out. I didn’t figure a way to silence it but I’m sure if I had the car for more than a week I’d work it out.

Noises apart, it is a decent model. KGM says “it stands as a marker towards our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive excellence in the UK market”.

The cabin is good. The spacious interior offers comfort and contemporary design, complemented by standard features such as Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, DAB radio, front USB and AUX ports, TomTom navigation, and wireless phone charging.

Torres EVX K40 also includes a 3D 360 degree “surround view” monitoring system that ensures safe and easy parking.

It sets an industry standard for luggage capacity and storage ranging up to 1,662 litres. Additionally, it boasts a towing capacity of up to 1.5 tonnes and competitive approach and departure angles for off-road driving.

It is a premium model with leather seats, power adjustable heated and ventilated front and rear seats, a heated leather steering wheel, automatic dual-zone air conditioning, 12.3in full digital instrument cluster, 12.3in smart audio screen with rear-view camera, Bluetooth connectivity and navigation, plus Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto and intelligent adaptive cruise control.

It also comes with 20in diamond cut alloy wheels, smart powered tailgate and privacy glass on rear doors, quarter and tailgate, plus full LED headlamps.

And safety is a key feature. It has eight air bags, smart safety features including: Autonomous Emergency Braking, Safety Distance Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Front Vehicle Start Alert, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Speed Limit Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Assist, Blind Spot Assist and Safety Exit Warning.

This model fits between the smaller smaller Korando and the bigger Rexton.