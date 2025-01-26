The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join me for a drive through the Cotswolds in one of the newest and best electric contenders, on a dour, dreich, drab wintery day which has washed the fun out of the sun starved landscape.

And so another year started, another effort to coax us into buying electric cars — which are lovely ways to travel if they suit your life and wallet and you can charge them at home — much more convenient than using a public charger and up to ten times cheaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year we bought 381,970 electric cars, plus 428,576 hybrids with electrically assisted combustion engines, and 123,104 modern diesels. Pure petrol cars still held more than 52 per cent of the total market with 1.066 million sold.

Kia EV3 Air standard range

I am in what is said to be the electric car giving you the longest range on a miles to purchase cost ratio. It is the all-new Kia EV3, in the shops now and the smallest and cheapest in Kia’s growing EV family. This year will see the EV4 and EV5 joining the EV3 and the first of the Kia EV family, the sporty EV6, and the seven-seater EV9 people lugger.

The blocky EV3 is right-sized (think of a VW Golf styled by Lego) and right-priced. It has longer electric range than many peers, from the 270-mile Air model with a 58.3 kWh battery at £32,995 to the 375-mile long range (LR) with a bigger 81.4 kWh battery at £35,995.

City driving, where you benefit from brakes boosting the battery, can add 100 miles of range. They have the same power ratings but the larger battery gives double the towing capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are two other long range models, the 367-mile GT-Line at £39,495 and the 362-mile GT-Line S at £42,995 or £43,895 with a heat pump which helps maintain range in a very cold climate.

The Kia EV3

The two higher grades may have a better resale prospect but that will not affect you on a PCP rent & hand back contract. The monthly PCP hike from Air LR to GT-Line is £35 and you do get nicer vegan leather seats with electrical adjustment and a brighter two-tone interior.

The lift to GT-Line S adds another £39 a month and brings premium audio, head-up display, powered tailgate, comfier front seats, a blind-spot rear view monitor and more. The only option is the choice of body colour. The standard paint is a ruddy orange, other shades add £625.

The GT-Line models have 19-inch wheels. The Air has 17-inch wheels with deeper sidewalls and is a more comfortable way to travel on anything but perfect surfaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a readily apparent difference on the imperfect roads around the elegant Thyme complex in desirable Southrop, where Kia was holding its UK press launch. The nicest drive was in the standard range Air and its battery’s lighter weight made it the most economical.

As well as being pitted and damaged, the smaller roads were often smothered with mud from farm traffic leaving flooded fields. The EV3’s front-wheel-drive kept things steady, with positive traction control. (The EV6 and EV9 are either rear or all-wheel drive.)

The brick-like styling was a shock, with a notably wide rear roof pillar and almost modular shapes. Its named rivals like the Cupra Born and Volvo EX30 are sexier, sleeker.

I would be happy with the EV3 Air on its smaller wheels and fatter tyres. The interior was a study in grey and grey and grey and more grey. The GT-Line cabin is more up-market, with generous helpings of the colour ivory on the facia, side panels and seats. The ivory/grey fake leather improves on the grey/grey cloth in the Air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Never mind, enjoy the ride and the Air kit-list is far from skimpy. There are heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, power windows and heated mirrors, navigation on the same super-wide screen used on all EV3s.

There is a rear camera and front and rear sensors help with those fractious car park moments plus the usual active and passive safety stuff, plenty of power points and storage. There is a deep trunk under the boot floor, fold-flat rear seats and more space under the bonnet.

There is cornering assistance which comes on every time you start the car. It feels better without it. There is help with avoiding front and side bumps too. That feels safer.

Of the variants driven the standard range Air was most economical at 3.5 miles per kilowatt hour. On an EV-friendly domestic tariff that is roughly 100 miles for £2.30 of e-juice. A typical public fast charger would cost around £23. The price gap must be addressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kia is rolling. Its Sportage was the UK number two seller last year when it sold 112,252 cars here, fourth behind Volkswagen, BMW and Bentley. Its parent company Hyundai added 91,808.

Prices of new EVs are coming down — and secondhand values are falling fast. Most new cars are bought on three or four year PCP contracts. They can cost less than for a similar petrol car as the makers try to meet the govrrnment's EV sales targets.

Kia EV3 Air standard range. Price: £32,995, PCP from £381. Battery: 58.3 kWh capacity. Power: 201 bhp. Torque: 209 lb/ft. CO2: zero. Transmission: one speed. Top speed: 105mph. 0-62mph: 7.5 seconds. Economy: On test 3.5 miles per kWh.

Claimed range: 270 to 362 miles

Weight: 1,800 kg. Towing 500kg Length169 inches/4.3m