You can’t move for hi-tech cars these days. Many of those electric vehicles seem to be like space ships on wheels and the whole motor industry seems to be hell-bent on making us ignore petrol and diesel models.

Sure, EVs make a lot of sense for a lot of people. But they’re not for everyone.

They are absolutely fine for creatures of habit – people who make a regular commute for example, or those for whom charging times won’t be an inconvenience.

The Kia Niro HEV 2

But for many people who make random journeys, EVs are a blasted nuisance. You can’t “fill up” with electricity in two minutes or find a charging point in remote areas or late at night.

It seems for some people. Old-fashioned petrol power remains king, albeit with electric assistance.

Tested here is a new petrol powered car, a Kia Niro. It is a crossover, which indicates that it is a combination of an estate car and an SUV (sport utility vehicle).

To me, it’s more of an estate. It rides well, has plenty of space and is smartly elegant. It is sophisticated and well-presented and it's a hybrid so it has some electric assistance.

It has Kia’s new face which adorns the Sportage and others which I think gives it a classy look. It is in many ways a very traditional car with plenty of space for passengers and parcels.

But don’t go thinking it’s old-fashioned. It is incredibly sophisticated in many ways. Take the dashboard, for example. It is a formidable piece of equipment which I must say takes some mastering.

Niro, along with the Sportage and XCeed, is a part of Kia’s three-pronged strategy in the competitive C-SUV market. Niro illustrates Kia’s fresh approach to the traditional crossover vehicle and provides flexibility with a choice of powertrains, all of which make it stand out in a crowded segment.

Niro is the second best-selling part of the Kia family and is available as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or fully electric vehicle. In electric form it will manage up to 285 miles range on a single charge.

In 2022, the Niro family was redesigned from the ground-up to meet the complex and diverse needs of today’s environmentally conscious car users.

Three state-of-the-art electrified powertrains, sustainable interior materials and exceptional safety performance combine to ensure the second generation version surpasses customer expectations.

The Niro is a key model in Kia’s growing eco-friendly line-up, which will include 15 EV models by 2027, nine of which will be available in the UK.

It has a plethora of hi-tech assistance. Standard driver assist technologies include Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Follow and Lane Keep Assist (LFA/LKA), Smart Cruise Control (SCC) and Speed Limit Assist.

It has a 10.25-inch touchscreen with navigation standard on all models and it has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone compatibility, Bluetooth with music streaming, and free seven-year Kia Connect services as standard.

There is a reversing camera system with dynamic guidelines and rear parking sensors.

Niro smooths the transition to sustainable mobility via a choice of low-emission powertrains: hybrid (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and fully electric vehicle (EV). The HEV and PHEV models feature Kia’s super-efficient Smartstream 1.6-litre GDi petrol engine.

As well as a trio of powertrain choices, Kia offers a trio of specification levels across the Niro family.

Comprehensively equipped, and adorned with a simple and easy-to-understand nomenclature: all models of Niro are available as a ‘2’, ‘3’ or ‘4’ grade – with ‘4’ being the range-topper, equipped with the most premium tech and features.

Tested here is a 2 level Niro which means it has features such as alloy wheels, artificial leather trim, a number of USB ports, six-speaker stereo and a brilliant air conditioning system.

Niro HEV and PHEV models are equally important for Kia, as the brand aims to achieve global electrified sales of 55 per cent by 2030.

Niro’s dimensions have grown over its predecessor; it is now 4,420mm long (up by 65mm), 1,825mm wide (up by 10mm), up to 1,570mm tall (up by 35mm), and with the wheelbase now at 2,720mm (up by 20mm). As a result, the Niro awards its occupants with a spacious environment where they can relax and enjoy every journey.

Niro is helping Kia to sales and awards. Kia has been named ‘Most Influential Electrified Car Maker’ in Diesel&EcoCar Magazine’s 2025 ‘EcoCar Electrified Top 50’ awards, with five electrified models earning a place in the top 30, and three taking home category wins.

This recognition reflects Kia’s decade-long commitment to innovation, beginning with the launch of the Soul EV in 2014 and culminating in a diverse and forward-thinking product range.

The annual Top 50 list, compiled by the editorial team at Diesel&EcoCar Magazine, recognises the most significant vehicles and brands shaping the future of motoring.

Judged on innovation, performance, efficiency, and real-world appeal, the awards highlight the best electrified cars available in the UK today.

The editorial team praised Kia’s expansive electrified portfolio, noting that the brand now offers “a full range of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric models,” from the versatile Niro EV to the cutting-edge EV3. Along with Kia’s upcoming models such as the EV4, EV5 and commercial vehicles, Kia’s influence on the zero-emissions landscape is undeniable.

Niro continues its legacy as a flexible and family-friendly electrified vehicle.

Available as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or fully electric model, the Niro offers a smart interior, generous equipment levels, and a practical body shared across all variants.

Judges called it “one of the most sensible choices on sale,” and its dual category wins, Best Hybrid Medium SUV and Best Plug-in Hybrid Medium SUV, highlight its versatility and enduring appeal.