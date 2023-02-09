The new Mazda2 will bring a more distinctive exterior design and a revised cabin when it goes on sale in the spring.

Mazda2

Priced from £17,750, the new Mazda2 debuts with a brand new front-end design, incorporating more distinctive bumpers and a signature “wing” feature.

Centre-Line and Exclusive-Line specification cars have a large coloured panel across the grille’s lower section, combining with a gloss black wing surround for a more eye-catching look. The Mazda2 is also available with a wide variety of colour options, going from Soul Red Crystal through Platinum Quartz to a new Air Stream Blue. That central panel at the front of the car can either be finished in the same colour as the body or contrast black.

Sporty Homura and Homura Aka-specification cars get a black honeycomb grille instead, matched with gloss black door mirrors and black 16-inch alloy wheels.

The range-topping Homura Aka builds on this with black and silver machined alloy wheels and a gloss black roof. Inside, there are black cloth seats with red accents.

Inside, there’s a new decorative dash panel that is available in a variety of colours.

All cars get satellite navigation, cruise control and Apple CarPlay as standard, alongside Bluetooth and climate control.

The Mazda2 is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine available in a number of states of tune, though nearly all manual gearbox versions use mild-hybrid technology to help boost efficiency.

Thanks to this change, CO2 emissions have fallen by 11-14g/km depending on the output and transmission.

Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director Mazda UK said: “the Mazda2 may be the smallest car we produce, but it has at its heart the same values of style, driver involvement and quality that mark out all our vehicles.

“The 2023 Mazda2 offers our customers extra individuality with more distinct model grades, increased colour choice and refreshed styling.

Adding, “and with the 2023 Mazda2 being sold alongside the Mazda2 Hybrid we are giving customers in the supermini segment the choice of two distinct models, depending on their needs”.