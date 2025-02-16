The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is fitting in a way that the new MINI is still a pioneer. Just like the original BMC version in 1959, the new model is leading the way in new developments.

The original Mini became a symbol of its era, proving that small cars could be successful and it paved the way for a flood of compact cuties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now here’s a new version of the BMW-built modern MINI, the Aceman which is electric.

MINI Aceman SE Exclusive

Now, there’s a feeling that all electrics are the same. True, they all have a zippiness that petrol and diesel models can only dream of but car companies are working hard to create identities for their EVs. And few work hard than MINi in this respect.

Now the Aceman is wonderful. A stunningly gorgeous car to look at and great to drive. But it is not without faults.

Getting in through the narrow doors requires agility; some of the controls on the dash are fiddly; I’m far from keen of the “gear lever” which is a button on the dash which looks like it should control the heater or air conditioning; and the rear seats are limited on legroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That said, it is a five-door car with a coupe feel and it rides and handles like a dream.

So, what is the Aceman? It is a B-Segment SUV officially but for me it’s a straightforward five-door hatchback.

It is a new electric-only car to sit between the Cooper hatchback and Countryman, rivalling the likes Volvo’s EX30 and the Jeep Avenger.

MINI is focusing on an electric future and it has an ambitious target to become an EV-only vehicle manufacturer by 2030. Aceman is the first model in the firm’s lineup to be sold exclusively as an electric vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It features an eco-conscious interior with a lot of recycled materials used throughout as well as using Mini’s latest 9.5-inch display screen which is a stunning work of art. More mature motorists may remember the circular screen from 1960s Minis and this is its 21st century version.

Furthermore, new features such as the Mini app allow you to lock or unlock, charging progress and electric range all controlled by your smartphone.

There is a choice of two powertrains for the new Mini Aceman, held underneath slightly different badging to make differentiating between the pair easier.

The base ‘E’ comes with a 42.8kWh battery pack and brings an electric motor that produces a combined 186bhp and 290Nm of torque. It also has a claimed electric range of 192 miles and a top speed of 99mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re driving the more powerful ‘SE’ version that incorporates a larger 54.2kWh battery pack – lifting range to 252 miles as a result – while 221bhp and 330Nm of torque means 0-60mph takes 6.9 seconds and a top speed of 105mph.

Is 252 miles enough range? MINI think so. While it meets most people’s needs for a daily runaround you will find yourself buying expensive electric at service stations on longer journeys.

The cliche from Minis of yesteryear that ‘it handles like a go-kart’ may have been pushed to extremes recently, but this Aceman is a great car to drive. Its steering is neat and precise and it holds onto the road very well. It comes with eco-mode and – you guessed it – go-kart mode complete with an American-style yaa-hah when you engage it.

Visibility is excellent thanks to the large C-pillar cut-out windows, and driving around town is a doddle thanks to its smaller proportions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact there are seven different driving modes, but my favourite is ‘go-kart’ mode which sharpens the throttle and steering response to make the driving experience even more engaging.

From any angle, the Aceman is distinctively a MINI. The front incorporates the traditional hexagonal front grille and the side profile features flush door handles and rugged looking wheel arch covers and lower body mouldings.

At the back, there are the Union flag-wearing rear tail lights, though drivers can customise these in up to three different light designs that can be controlled by the car’s infotainment screen.

Overall, the design looks between a Cooper hatch that’s been to the gym and the bigger Countryman that’s lost some weight, and even though that might sound like an odd combination, the design works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sustainability is what the brand is focusing on with a 2D knitted fabric effect on the dashboard and door cards, and this material even finds its way into certain cubby holes, too.

The boot space stands at 300 litres with the seats in place but that extends to 1,005 litres with them folded down – which is slightly smaller than a Volvo EX30 and even more so than a Jeep Avenger. The rear seats also don’t lie flat – however, there is some underfloor storage for hiding your charging cables, though.

Mini likes to keep things simple when it comes to customers specifying what they want, so it comes as no surprise that the Aceman is available in just three different flavours – Classic, Exclusive and Sport.

The mid-range Exclusive with the higher-powered SE powertrain and it comes in at £39,600 and boasts features such as LED headlights, automatic climate control, DAB radio and ambient lighting. Higher specified Sport models add equipment such as John Cooper Work front and rear bumpers, as well as side skirts and a rear roof spoiler, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minis has gained a reputation for being quirky, fun and unique – and the Aceman follows in these footsteps. Not only is it modern and fresh, but the funky interior, clever design cues and great driving dynamics give all the benefits of the standard Mini hatch, in a more practical and easier to live with package without being too large for most.

MINI Aceman SE Exclusive

Price: £41,600 on the road. Aceman range starts at £31,920

Engine: an electric motor emitting 218bhp via automatic transmission

Emissions: 0

Range: 244 miles