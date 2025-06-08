The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rarely has any issue so polarised the great motoring public as the great EV divide. Most people, it seems, are on one side or the other of the electric vehicle debate.

Those who love EVs are almost religious in their fanaticism while traditionalists who prefer diesel and petrol propulsion despise them with equal zeal.

But MINI might have found a way to placate them. All their major models are now available in petrol or diesel with a corresponding EV model.

The MINI John Cooper Works

Tested here is the petrol version of the standard MINI – the three-door hatch – in John Cooper Works form which for the uninitiated is the sportiest of quite a racy family.

And it was my task to test this superlative hottest of hatches against the JCW electric version.

I must say the petrol version is subline: quick, responsive and with a throaty rumble to gladden the heart of any petrolhead.

The car is a wonderful tribute to the brand with classic nods to MINIs and Minis past – that is the BMW-owned modern brand and the heritage British marque that was Mini.

The circular dial in the centre of the dash should be trademarked, as should the go-kart ride. The way the car zips to 60mph in around six seconds is stunning.

Quite why it needs a boost feature beats me. Touch a button and you can request a 27bhp boost of energy for ten seconds, as if acceleration already at motorcycle speeds isn’t enough.

It is lavishly equipped yet the price tag of under £32,000 doesn’t sound excessive: thing is you can certainly pay a lot more for a lesser car.

The performance goes without saying but this car comes with a beautiful array of features from the JCW steering wheel (a work of art in its own right) to an adaptive suspension, to MINI Experience modes which allow you to change the colour of the lighting to the firmness of the suspension.

The ride is solid. Too firm to be comfortable in my opinion but it allows a more demanding driver to get the most from what is a high-performance model.

The Cooper and its convertible sibling come with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine though vehicle performance figures will differ slightly between the two. The hatch produces a total of 231bhp and 380Nm of torque.

It can do 0-60mph in 5.9 seconds and will go on to a top speed of 155mph. The drop-top version comes with 228bhp but has the same torque levels and its top speed is 152mph.

Its 0-60mph time of 6.2 seconds is also slightly less. All cars come fitted with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard.

The exterior of both cars features a centrally mounted exhaust as well as a sculpted black rear diffuser and red brake callipers.

Plus, the hatchback version comes with a distinctive rear roof spoiler. All cars come as standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, but 18-inch wheels are an option, too.

Inside, there have been changes to make the cars feel sportier with black and red accents dotted throughout. There are John Cooper Works sports seats finished off in black synthetic leather and red stitching.

The dashboard keeps Mini’s traditional 2D knitted fabric and comes with a chequered pattern design while stainless-steel pedals and a sports steering wheel finish things off.

The rest of the cabin is the same as the standard model, which means there is a 9.5-inch OLED circular screen as well as seven different driving modes.

Meanwhile, the MINI JCW is now available as an EV. The Cooper and Aceman get performance John Cooper Works models Mini’s John Cooper Works performance arm has given the go-faster treatment to a pair of electric models for the first time.

Priced from £38,420 and £40,220 for the Cooper and Aceman models respectively, both cars get a 54.2kWh battery and a 247bhp electric motor enabling a 0-60mph time of 5.7 seconds in the Cooper and 6.2 seconds in the Aceman.

They bring respective ranges of 251 and 243 miles, too. A maximum charging speed of 95kW means that a 10 to 80 per cent charge could be conducted in 30 minutes.

Both cars have been equipped with a special ‘boost’ function, too, which when pressed unlocks an additional 27bhp when the car is in a special John Cooper Works mode.

It’s activated by a rocker switch on the steering wheel, meaning that it’ll be easy to activate when on the move.

As with other JCW models which came before them, the upgraded Cooper and Aceman versions gain a number of sporty exterior revisions over the standard models including plenty of John Cooper Works logos, black side skirts and a black rear spoiler.

There are 18-inch JCW alloy wheels for the Cooper, too, while the Aceman gains larger 19-inch versions instead.

Inside, there’s the traditional red and black colourway of JCW applied throughout the cabins of both cars, while a black and red pattern is used on the knitted dashboard.

The seats are trimmed in synthetic leather, too, while the same 24cm display as you’ll find on the standard cars is central to the interior.

I must say, the EV is terrific but I’m a traditionalist and I prefer the petrol. It’s also considerable cheaper to buy but obviously the EV has financial benefits which means it’s a nuanced choice.

The JCW will again compete at this year’s 53rd annual 24-hour race at the Nürburgring, in collaboration with Bulldog Racing.

Achieving victory in the SP-3T class last year with the nearing-production #317 MINI John Cooper Works Pro, MINI is hoping to continue this success in 2025 at "Green Hell" - one of the toughest tests in motorsport with fast straights, demanding curves, and significant elevation changes. At the starting line of this year's race, the MINI John Cooper Works will feature a specially designed black and white livery from DEUS Ex Machina - a glimpse into something the two brands MINI x DEUS are building toward.

Combining passion, high performance and craftsmanship, the design team have created a black and white vehicle livery featuring a large “DEUS” logo as a graphic element.

The unconventional, playful handling of the brand presence is typical of DEUS and gives the MINI 24-hour race car its visual identity this year.

With its appearance, MINI is continuing its long-standing racing heritage. The brand has been considered an underdog in motorsports from the very beginning - and yet has written motorsport history.

The 1964 Monte Carlo Rally became a shining moment for the British Outsider; with its transversely mounted front engine and front-wheel drive, the classic Mini was the epitome of a practical small car - and proved to be a successful race car thanks to the ingenious racing engineer John Cooper.

The victory in the Monte Carlo Rally was not an accident, but the result of meticulous hardwork. This was followed by two more victories in the famous rally in 1965 and 1967.

The tradition and passion for MINI's racing heritage is still palpable and tangible in the current line-up. The latest MINI John Cooper Works models are characterised by their aerodynamic precision and performance-oriented four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol engine.

