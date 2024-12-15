Mr Loophole: Lawyer who helps celebrities save their licences on his dream car

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a Triumph Herald convertible in red. It cost £520 and he ran it for 18 months before it was sadly stolen and recovered damaged in Daventry.

“I was broken hearted,” said Manchester-based Nick, known as Mr Loophole.

He had done his A levels early and had spent a gap year in Paris working as a chauffeur for an airline. “I did lots of extra shifts and saved quite a lot of money – about £1,000 I think.”

The Triumph Herald which was Nick Freeman's dream car as a teenager

He wanted a Triumph Spitfire but couldn’t quite afford it so he bought a Herald. “The insurance was a lot of money,” he said. “It was £360 a year for a Spitfire and even the Herald was £120.”

Nick, who has famously acted for a number of celebrity clients including Sir Alex Ferguson and comedian Jimmy Carr, said he was a “petrol head” and loved driving, especially in Yorkshire.

“I’m from Nottingham originally but I love Yorkshire,” he said. “The roads are great and I bought a Mercedes-Benz in Harrogate.”

He mainly drives a Mercedes S63 Cabriolet but also has an Aston Martin DBS and DBX, plus a 1951 Jaguar XK120. “I drive them all pretty regularly, but less so the Jaguar,” he said.

He says he doesn’t enjoy driving as much now as he used to because our driving laws are outdated. “The 70mph limit on motorways is based on a Ford Anglia top speed,” he said. And he was critical of very low city speed limits which make drivers focus more on their speedometer than their surroundings.