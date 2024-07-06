My First Car: Artist Emma Stothard reveals first car which ended up in a ditch

Artist Emma Stothard says her first car was a Honda Civic which ended up in a ditch.

“I got the car on my 18th birthday which was great,” she said. “But not long after I ended up in a ditch. I wasn’t quite sure what had happened but the police said the tyre must have blown.”

Emma, who was born in Hull and raised in Kilnsea, is a popular artist who now exhibits nationally and internationally, and her sculptures grace the gardens of stately homes, galleries and private homes around the country.

She was honoured to be given the opportunity to make and present to the King a large-scale portrait of his beloved Jack Russell dog Tigga made from willow grown on the Highgrove Estate. It was a thank you gift for her grant from the King's Trust, which enabled her to start her career.

She says her second car was more interesting. It was a Datsun Cherry and her friend had one in a different colour.

“Mine was silver and hers was in red,” she said. “In the end, they both got old and broke down but we got someone to use the good parts to make one good car.

“The car took me around the country, to Southampton, to Liverpool and the Somerset levels. I went there to learn about willow which I use in my art.”

Emma, who lives in Whitby, says she now drives a Mitsubishi pick-up truck which she loves. It can cope with the harsh coastal weather and it can carry large works of arts.