My First Car: Bentley boss started off with a Maestro

Richard Leopold

It was chocolate brown and he paid very little for it. “I’d bought it for £200 as the clutch had gone,” said the Yorkshire-educated car boss.

“My dad had rebuilt many cars in his time and his advice was “get a car with solid bodywork - the mechanics are easy to fix!” We spent the following week stripping down the engine on a workbench and rebuilding the lot.

“I ended up keeping it for about five years, driving to/from Germany for my first automotive job and flogging it for £450 on return! I did all the service/maintenance myself, so learnt a lot about cars from the old Maestro.”

Austin Maestro

He has had some good cars over the years such a classic Saab 900 Turbo convertible when he worked for the Swedish firm More recently, he privately owned a Porsche 911 as a daily driver – “it put a smile on my face every day”.

He said: “I recently took a new Bentley Continental GT Speed around the UK in my new role and thoroughly enjoyed eating the miles in such a relaxed, yet incredibly potent car – this has to be my new benchmark for grand touring and I can’t wait to get back out on the road for my next trip.”

Mr Leopold was educated at Humberside University and spent quite a few weekends over in Sheffield and Leeds.