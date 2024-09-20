It was an Austin 7 Chummy which he recalls cost £20 and gave a great sense of freedom to him and his pals.

“I would have been 17 when I got it,” said Pink Floyd drummer Nick, now 80. “I was still on a provisional licence but I had a pal with a full licence so we were OK to go.

“It allowed us to go further afield. I remember we went to the Beaulieu jazz festival which wouldn’t have really been possible without a car.”

Nick says he still adores cars but for him the sense of fun from driving has diminished. “I will quite honestly be happy to be driven in a limousine these days,” he said.

His everyday car is a Volkswagen Golf R version which he loves. Asked how many cars he has these days, he says: “Let’s just say it’s around 30. Some are fabulous and others need a bit of work.

“My favourite is a Ferrari 250 GTO which is wonderful. Ferraris are such wonderful cars. It came third in Le Mans but it is just as happy being driven on ordinary roads. It alsoi happens to have been a great investment.”

He is reported to have paid £37,000 for the car in 1977 when Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon album brought in the money. That’s the equivalent of around £300,000 today. But the car is now said to be worth £30m.

“I love the car mostly because it took both my daughters to their weddings,” he said.

He later bought a limited edition Ferrari Enzo before selling it and replacing it with a LaFerrari.

Nick says he has warm memories of performing in places such as York and Leeds with Pink Floyd in the early days.