'My first car was a stylish A35 - which my father painted for me'

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was an A35 which she adored. “My father painted it red and grey with a gold coachline,” she said. It even had a personalised registration.

“He was Geoff Tomlin, He and his brother Bill ran a small garage/precision engineering business in Nottingham so they had all the necessary equipment to hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dad focused on the garage, Bill worked for Rolls Royce, as did many small firms in Nottingham & Derby area.

An A35 like the one owned by Delma

“I must have been about 21 at the time and it was a good car although I do remember the gearknob came in my hand at one time.

“I got it when I got my first job near London. My dad put so much effort in to it but cars weren’t always so reliable back then.”

Delma said it was finally gave up the ghost in Bedford and it had to be towed home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has moved up in the world a little now and has a Mercedes-Benz SLK, but she says it too is a little aged.

“It is a little more reliable than the A35 but I don’t drive it on long journeys these days,” she said.

Delma is the first female chair in the 80-year history of the York Civic Trust.

She is the Director of the National Centre for Early Music (NCEM) in York. Originally a musician, she came to York in 1982 as the Administrator of the York Festival & Mystery Plays before becoming the Secretary of the Festival Trust, which oversees the Early Music Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad