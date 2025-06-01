The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I always liked older cars,” said Neil, who recently appeared on Radio 4's The Life Scientific.

“Even when I bought it it wasn’t the fastest car. I remember someone at work at a Peugeot 205 GTi which was much quicker than the MGB, but I loved it all the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been on the road for most of the time I’ve had it. It had a few years off the road but I do drive it now.

A 1973/74 MGB like the one owned by Neil Lawrence

“In fact when I lived in Sheffield I used it as an everyday car. I took my children to football practice in it.”

Neil is the DeepMind Professor of Machine Learning at the University of Cambridge and is a visiting professor at Sheffield University.

In fact he regards Sheffield as home and is a keen Sheffield United supporter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The MGB is an L-reg and I bought it from an American guy at Shell, where I worked between college and university.

"He was going back to America and wanted £3,000 for it and I think I paid £2,800 because he wanted a quick sale.

“I have fond memories of driving it around Sheffield. I took it to Ponds Forge swimming pool on a weekend.

"It had a small seat in the back but no seatbelt so it wasn’t ideal for more than two people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil has had a Skoda Fabia and now has a Ford Focus which he likes.

“Cars today are so reliable and economical which I like but there is something about the older cars which I just love.