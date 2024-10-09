Nexus launches new brand to reflect continued growth and value delivered to B2B customer base

Leeds based leading B2B vehicle and plant hire solution, Nexus has revealed the launch of its new brand, with a refreshed look to help resonate with customers and suppliers and highlight the continued investment in technology-led innovation.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the rebrand, Nexus has enhanced its identity across the website and all other brand elements. The design amplifies the technology-led focus and ‘never stop’ messaging.

The launch comes after a programme of extensive research and internal consultation to enable the business to shape its offering to better serve customers and network partners, seize opportunities, navigate obstacles, and unlock commercial ambition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the wider strategy Nexus, which has earned year-on-year growth for more than a decade, is looking to drive forward its market leading position, capabilities and hands-on partner approach. Nexus’ continual investment in the market leading Iris® technology platform ensures customers and partners receive top quality data and insights. The rebrand comes at a time where the business has also recently strengthened its senior management team with two new c-suite appointments.

Nexus launches new brand

Commenting on the rebrand, Scott Haddow, CEO of Nexus said; “Nexus is already the partner to some of Britain’s biggest blue-chip fleet operators, and our rebrand accurately reflects our size, scale, and ambition. This relaunch represents a significant milestone for Nexus as we continue to evolve to the changing needs of customers and suppliers alike.”

“We believe vehicle rental and plant hire plays a vital role in business-today, and our ambition is to be a key strategic partner for businesses across the UK to trust for their long-term vehicle and plant hire planning. Here at Nexus, we transform unpredictability into business-as-usual so our customers never have to stop.”

“With our network of strategic supply partners, we can help take charge of the supply and demand of rental with forward-thinking solutions for our customers. We pride ourselves on our ideas and technology, all working in harmony and powered by our team of dedicated experts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad