The upmarket Ariya Evolve is a winning combination of the Qashqai SUV crossover and Nissan’s first electric model, but it has a premium look and feel all of its own, writes Steve Teale.

If it’s electric cars and crossovers you’re interested in, then consider Nissan. A company that was at the forefront of both these motoring revolutions and which can be considered standout experts in these fields. Nissan’s Leaf was the world’s first mass market vehicle when it was unveiled in 2009 and it was initially regarded as an interesting novelty rather than the transportation gamechanger it proved to be.

Then Qashqai came in 2007 as arguably the first true crossover, combining SUV style with estate car practicality.

Both those models have been tremendous successes. Now Nissan have combined the two with the Ariya, an upmarket model which judging by the numbers I see on the road seems to be gaining a respectable foothold.

When it was first unveiled a couple of years before launch Ariya was ahead of the pack. Now a number of rivals have joined the fray such as Volkswagen ID.4 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 among others.

But Nissan has done an intelligent job. Ariya stands out well because it is created around a new EV-only platform, giving it a more premium look inside and out and kitting out with a range of new powertrains. Virtually nothing is shared with the Leaf.

There are three powertrains available – a smaller battery car, big battery model and a powerful four-wheel-drive version.

The cheapest of the bunch pairs a 63kWh battery with an electric motor producing 215bhp and 300Nm of torque. Accelerating from 0-60mph takes 7.3 seconds, with a 100mph top speed. It also offers a 250-mile electric range, while 130kW rapid charging capability means it can be charged in around 30 minutes from 20-80 per cent.

Tested here is a more powerful version. An 87kWh battery model satisfies those wanting a longer range and can manage a claimed 310 miles from a charge – on par with the best in this segment. If you want more power, take a look at the wheel-drive ‘e-4orce’ model, which gets a second electric motor, pushing power up to 302bhp and doubling torque to 600Nm. Accelerating to 60mph takes just 5.5 seconds with that model which puts its right up with some of the best mid-market sports cars.

So, what’s it like to drive? Nissan’s EV experience is on show. In true EV fashion, the power delivery is smooth. It also doesn’t have that immediate ’wow’ factor surge about it as you put your foot down like other electric cars, but it’s more than quick enough.

It’s comfortable and refined. There is a little road noise but on the whole it’s a very refined model to drive.

It handles sharply for a relatively heavy electric SUV, feeling agile, and the ride is composed.

Nissan of late has become one of the best designed model ranges around. And design is key in the increasingly crowded electric SUV segment, but the Ariya stands out. Is this Nissan’s best-looking vehicle? I think so.

Its coupe-like roofline gives it a stunning profile, enhanced further by the silver window line that actually makes the roof look lower than it is.

Large L-shaped LED running lights at the front and a full-width LED light bar add further presence too.

It’s obvious Nissan is aiming upmarket with the Ariya, as the cabin illustrates. It really is superb, with a range of high-end materials coming together to create a very premium cabin.

There are some really great touches too, such as the electric sliding console and haptic feedback buttons that are actually integrated into the wood in the dashboard. Thanks to the use of the EV-only platform, it adds to the feeling of spaciousness, with a completely flat floor in the front and rear, and loads of room in the back, even for adults. One downside is that the boot is quite shallow underneath the parcel shelf if the floor is kept in its usual position.

Nissan has simplified the Ariya, with just two trim levels available across the full range – Advance and Evolve.

The level of equipment is very generous from the start, with a 360-degree camera system, electric boot and full suite of semi-autonomous driving features included.

The smart twin-screen interior layout is also included, comprising a 12.3-inch digital dial display for the display instruments and one of the same size as the touchscreen.

Upgrade to the Evolve and you get a head-up display, panoramic sunroof, 10-speaker sound system and synthetic leather and ultrasuede seats.

Nissan’s second electric car and a follow-up to the Leaf has been a long time coming, but the Ariya feels like it’s worth the wait. The firm says it had a healthy list of pre-orders even before it went on sale.

The stand-out feature is undoubtedly its interior; it’s a real cut above anything we’ve ever seen from Nissan. Though the Ariya might not be the game-changer the Leaf or Qashqai were, it’s a very welcome addition to the electric SUV segment and does more than enough to stand out in a field where competition is particularly fierce.

Meanwhile, Nissan has recently slashed the price of its electric Ariya SUV by up to £3,750 while adding new equipment grades.

The Ariya range now starts at £39,645. Models with a 63kWh battery – offering a range of up to 251 miles – have been reduced in price by £3,000 while larger 87kWh versions which deliver up to 330 miles have had their prices cut by £3,750. It means the price difference between the 63kWh and 87kWh battery sizes will now be £5,000.

A new entry-level specification – called Engage – kicks off the Ariya range and is available with either 63 or 87kWh battery sizes. All versions get LED headlights, heated mirrors and 19-inch alloy wheels with aero covers as standard. Inside, these models also get dual 12-inch TFT displays, a rear view camera and a heat pump which helps boost efficiency during colder temperatures.

At the top end of the range sits another new trim level, Evolve+. This brings even more performance to the Ariya over the standard Evolve model, increasing power to 388bhp from the 302bhp you would get in the standard model. Zero to 60mph takes just 4.9 seconds, some 0.6 seconds faster than the regular Evolve.

Alongside this increased performance, these models also get a panoramic retracting sunroof, a head-up display, a power-adjustable centre console and a 10-speaker Bose sound system.

Nissan says that these price adjustments are effective immediately and available on any new Ariya models.

Nissan Ariya Evolve

Price: £52,090. Range starts at £39,645

Engine: Single electric motor

Power: 215bhp

Performance: Top speed 100mph and 0 to 60mph in 7.6 seconds

Range: 310 miles