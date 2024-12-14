The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My introduction to Peugeot’s family friendly 3008 was on a pitch black and very wet night in upland Derbyshire. We’d been ushered out of a comfortable, warm and dry country lodge into weather which had already closed roads down below in Chesterfield.

I expect back at Peugeot’s HQ in the balmy Midlands, not reckoning on a Pennine deluge, it had seemed a good way for car reviewers to experience the new instrument display which was also having its premier. This was the i-Cockpit®, a name which Peugeot registered as its own though there didn’t seem any risk that others would mimic the higher level instrumentation which was half hidden by the rim of the steering wheel.

We splashed back to base, unimpressed by the i-Cockpit and the dire driving conditions which almost obscured the hotel entrance. Nor in the calmer weather next day was I smitten by the car. I partly blame the nocturnal aperitif.

The Peugeot 3008

Others loved it. That 3008 proved a winner, taking the 2017 European Car of the Year title. More awards were to follow. More than a million were sold to chic mums and dads. The i-Cockpit spread to other Peugeots and over the years has been tweaked to address the inherent compromises of its installation vis a vis differing dimensions of drivers.

Now there’s a startlingly stylish revamped 3008 with a marvellous interior which introduces the i-Cockpit we should have had from the start-if only the technology existed. This new 21-inch wide display floats above the dashboard on a hidden mount and stretches elegantly in a five inch deep tablet, 24 inches wide at the top, 28 at the bottom.

It carries all the operating data, from climate to navigation to vehicle settings to speed, warnings and so on, plus a useful bar counting down the length of road works and showing exits. Below is a home panel with links to the various systems like routing and ventilation control. It is accessible to the passenger, as is another smaller inset panel for things like the heated back window and fan speeds. Adding to the mix is voice control — which didn’t work well for me, nor did my fingers always activate the screen icons. Hot stoves, smoking barrels desensitised the tips.

Screen-dependent systems are harder to use intuitively when driving which is why a few conventional knobs and wheels are useful and less distracting for a driver. It can be done (viz, Hyundai). There is at least a small wheel for speaker volume and on/off. Radio reception was often poor — another distraction.

However, this paucity of other controls and by moving the toggle gear selector alongside the ignition button puts both within inches of the driver’s right hand: much better.

The freed-up space down below allows extra storage, with a neat flip-cover, while between the seats is a twin-lidded drop box.

The fascia panel is smart with a light grey fabric and curves harmoniously to meet the doors, with the trim extending to the rear doors.

The very niceness of it all could convince many that this is the SUV for them. The strong exterior should already be tempting, from its re-imagined brand face to the fastback tailgate over a bold vertical boot lid. A wiper would be useful.

There are several power options and zero interest PCP rates to boost sales of the electric model. The cheapest petrol 3008 will set you back £35,000 or £367.88 a month over 47 months on a 10,000 annual miles PCP. That is the car here, the Allure Hybrid with a 134bhp 1.2 litre three cylinder turbo engine with mild electric assistance and six automatic gears with a dual clutch. It pulls well after an occasional light muttering not unusual with this Stellantis Group unit and can get heartily loud when pulling hard.

The car stands well on 19 inch wheels, with ground clearance to endorse its SUV cred, clad along the sides with protective scuff resistant black stuff. The deep multi-vented face and bluff stern over more cladding herald your arrival and mark your departure.

The tailgate is a bit of an effort to open and close — a low release button and high internal grips — and you may like an electric option (standard on the better equipped GT version). A spare wheel is also an option. The boot floor is 39 inches wide to 34 deep, extending to 57 inches when the seats are folded almost flat. A trigger release would make this easier.

Rear passengers have map nets and large door pockets and a central air vent, 12v socket and two small usb ports. A pull down ski hatch serves as an arm rest of sorts.

Ride comfort is generally good, surface dependent, comfortable without stops on a 200-mile motorway trip when it averaged 50mpg. Its 0-60 credentials don’t look much fun but it never felt too lazy. I would be happy enough with this version. There are several electric models built in France with French batteries and long ranges (from £45,950 or £440 a month PCP) and self-charging and plug-in mains charging hybrids (£40,750 or £648), all with much more power than our test car. Another option is Peugeot’s grip control system, with winter tyres which enhances the traction from the front wheels. Winter tyres help a lot on any car. Want more seats then check the longer new 5008 7-seater with the same changes and power options and a £2,700 premium.