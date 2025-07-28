Pickering Motor Show 2025: Best pictures as retro and vintage vehicles line up in Yorkshire

Motoring fans from far and wide flocked to a stunning corner of Yorkshire this weekend for the Pickering Motor Show 2025.

Set in the picturesque town on the edge of the North York Moors, cars from all eras were on show.

As well as a series of vintage, classic, retro and modified vehicles set up for visitors to get a closer look at, there was also a number of attractions to keep them busy.

The Defying Gravity show combined two experienced BMX riders with the extreme sport of mountainboarding for a stunning show of bravery and stunts, while there was also sand art workshops, a driver challenge obstacle course, a trade village and a fairground.

A number of supercars were also on show in the supercar paddock, while trucks and motorcycles were also part of the set up.

Take a look through the best pictures from the day’s action below.

Jim Mortimer ready to head home in his 1946 Ford Anglia. pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Pickering Motor Show 2025 Alan Annakin in his Bond Bug. pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Tracey and Steve Green enjoy the afternoon with Daisy. pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Philip Kemp gets ready for a spin with his friend. pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

