Set in the picturesque town on the edge of the North York Moors, cars from all eras were on show.

As well as a series of vintage, classic, retro and modified vehicles set up for visitors to get a closer look at, there was also a number of attractions to keep them busy.

The Defying Gravity show combined two experienced BMX riders with the extreme sport of mountainboarding for a stunning show of bravery and stunts, while there was also sand art workshops, a driver challenge obstacle course, a trade village and a fairground.

A number of supercars were also on show in the supercar paddock, while trucks and motorcycles were also part of the set up.

Take a look through the best pictures from the day’s action below.

