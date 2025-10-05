The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was given a choice of two cars from his great aunt, the Marina or a Mark One Ford Escort. He preferred the Escort, but his dad persuaded him to go for the Marina.

He said: “It was actually very good for me. It got me and my friends around, and it didn’t let me down. I paid £400 for it and it was a good car on the whole.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blair was a presenter on Radio Humberside, but in 2020, he set up Pipe Dreams – a family business in Beverley which pursues his passion for classic cars.

Balir Jacobs runs Pipe Dreams in East Yorkshire

After starting out transporting and storing treasured motors for trusting owners, Blair has marked the fifth anniversary of the business by rolling out a restoration service.

Blair added: “Cars have memories. We’ve had a love affair with cars and have capacity for about 40 – a Rolls Royce, a Bentley, a Triumph Stag, two Jags, some MGs.

"The restoration side has developed as more people have noticed that we were working on cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They ask if we can do a bit of work on their cars while we are looking after them. One person asked us to do a big job, and that gave me the idea of building up that side of the business.”

A Morris Marina

He now drives a Land Rover Defender, which he says is a fabulous vehicle. His passion, however, is for older cars.

His pride and joy is a Triumph Stag, which his father owned.

It caught fire, and he sold it to a restorer, but now Blair has bought it back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also managed to track down a Jaguar, which took him and his wife Stella on honeymoon, and has added that car to his collection.