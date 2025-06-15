Race The Waves 2025: Best pictures from wild beach race event on Yorkshire coast

The event is one of the biggest on the Yorkshire coast and sees hundreds of people from across the country descend on Bridlington to race their vehicles across a 200m stretch of sand on the beach.

Vintage cars, unusual vehicles and motorbikes are all part of the action at the event, which is a tribute to when Yorkshire’s beaches were used as part of landspeed records.

Vehicles perform ‘spirited drag-races’ in pairs over a 200 yard course marked in the fresh tidal sand, while motorcycles are often in groups of four or five as they set off.

Those taking part can either decide to organise themselves into a race, or just turn up at the start line and see who they will have to pit themselves against.

Take a look at the best pictures from the event below.

