Today’s story started in Liverpool in 2011. Before the Evoque you only got large Range Rovers. The 2011 baby lowered the price, added nimble handling, the chic image and shared some of the off-road ability.

It was the era of big budget events. Liverpool was chosen for a global launch to more than a thousand professional media, the era before the influencers breezed in.

The teeming waterfront gave maximum buzz to onlookers as we drove into Dukes Dock on partially submerged pontoons, with hydraulic legs ensuring a constant wading depth and no press drownings.

The new Range Rover Evoque plug-in hybrid

What the tourists didn’t see were the Evoques on a swampy trail through an abandoned hidden steam railway track in the city, the glossy vehicles brushing through a verdant habitat of wild buddleia, fireweed and other self-seeded greenery.

Then into a flooded tunnel under Lime Street Station and back into the streets to mix with city traffic.

There was a synergy. The Evoque was made not far away at Halewood. By its fifth birthday it was being built round the clock at the startling rate of one every 170 seconds.

Staff had worked three million night‑shift hours, drunk 668,000 cups of coffee, eaten half a million eggs and 125,000 slices of toast. Evoque production passed half a million and one in every four Land Rover sales was an Evoque. Land Rover had backed a winner.

As well as a five-door and a more expensive rakish three-door coupe a short-lived convertible followed. Today just the five-door remains, no longer selling in such numbers.

A subtle re-style chimed with the contemporary Range Rover Velar and today it stands comparison with the influx of newcomers in the mid-size luxury SUV sector.

Some of its customers will have been tempted by the Land Rover Discovery Sport, built with the same structural hardware at Halewood.

A new Evoque is being planned. It will share the underpinnings of the next Range Rover Velar and a new smaller Defender, probably called the Sport, all offering full electric power in a £500 million investment at Halewood.

In the meantime Land Rover has responded to a renewed demand for plug-in hybrids, the PHEV, which mix petrol power with a mains-charged battery motor. They have three attractions: low CO2 tax ratings and high mpg figures and a zero emissions range on the electric battery.

All three factors rely on keeping the battery charged otherwise there is a dramatic rise in CO2 and fall in mpg. To stay clean and frugal means frequent mains charging but there is some self-charging boost to the battery when driving.

Evoque pricing starts at £44,380 which buys the S grade with a mild hybrid 2-litre D165 diesel engine and nine automatic gears and all-wheel-drive with terrain response traction control.

For £44,795 you can have the P160 1.5 litre petrol mild hybrid — the only front-wheel drive Evoque. Next is the S grade with a more powerful D200 diesel at £45,435 and then the powerful 1.5 litre PHEV at £49,110.

These engines are available in Dynamic SE specification from £47,755 to £53,235. The top spec is Autobiography, just two engines, the D200 at £66,540 and the PHEV at £58,385.

I’d have liked diesel economy but was sent the Dynamic S PHEV, imposing in £705 Corinthian bronze paint with £450 for the dark rear glass. Other options were a full length glass roof with a sliding front section and veil-like sunscreen which was good value at £450.

I would tick the £170 spare wheel, jack and tool kit. Options you may want were heated/cooled front seats and heated rear seats. These, by the way, do not fold flat if you need to extend the boot floor.

The fine exterior design is self-evident, mostly uncluttered with cosmetics — with honourable exemptions for the dummy gloss back louvres on the bonnet and wings. Note the famous Land Rover oval badge on the grille.

Inside it gets really good, nicer than in rivals, roomy in the front and comfortable with contrasting ebony and ventilated ivory leather seats. A fake leather called eucalyptus can be substituted.

The control area is almost switchless. I’d have liked some handy switches. Everything is on the central touch screen with voice command filling in the gaps — like turning off the radio.

There are control toggles and buttons on the steering wheel — nice to have powered adjustment for reach and rake.

At 70mh on the motorway it cruised at a subdued 2,000rpm. Without PHEV input it averaged 36 mpg. Following a battery boost it showed “250+” mpg. Later the mpg drooped through three figures as the battery became depleted.

With no battery juice left, you are looking at under 30mpg in urban travel and 33mpg on mixed local mileage.

Even on 20-inch wheels and Scorpion all-season Pirellis the ride comfort and refinement was superior — a lovely way to travel. A caveat is JLR’s reliability rating but increasing sales show customer confidence.

