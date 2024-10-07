Honda CR-V

Honda’s family-sized CR-V is a great all-rounder, says Julie Marshall

The new, sixth generation Honda CR-V is available as either a full hybrid or a petrol plug-in hybrid.

It depends very much on your lifestyle as to which one you opt for.

The plug-in hybrid (e:PHEV) gives up to 50 miles of electric driving before the ICE kicks in but, of course you need the infrastructure to charge it up. If you do have access to a charging point and have a smallish commute then you can do the majority of your miles without engaging the petrol engine at all.

The full hybrid, on the other hand is self charging and draws power from regenerative braking.

It is this model, the e:HEV, we are discussing here.

The e:HEV is powered by a two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine delivering 181bhp and has four-wheel drive. There is some noise from the engine but not enough to be intrusive, even at speed. Wind noise on motorways and fast A roads is sometimes noticeable though.

The official benchmark 0-62mph sprint is pegged at 9.5 seconds with a maximum speed of 116mph.

Combined fuel consumption is a credible 42.8mpg - a figure we had no trouble matching and even surpassing.

The ride is firm but comfortable and it skips over speed bumps and potholes without setting your teeth on edge.

He CR-V is a family-sized SUV with a seat height to match its lofty status, giving a commanding view of the road ahead. The driver will have no trouble getting comfy either as the seats are eight-way adjustable with a memory function.

Visibility all round is excellent but in any case the CR-V comes with front and rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera. In the case of our Advance trim model this is upgraded to a 360-degree version so there’s no excuse for poor parking

The driver’s display behind the steering wheel is easy to read and it can be customised depending on what information you want to view. Advance trim also comes with a head-up display.

We particularly liked the fact that charging points and some buttons are lit up at night - such a small detail but a really clever one.

While we’re on charging points, the CR-V is well equipped with four of them; one Type A and one Type C at the front and two Type Cs in the rear.

There is also a fast wireless charger for your phone which comes with its own fan to reduce heat generation.

The touchscreen infotainment screen is easy to navigate and, just like the olden days, there are also plenty of proper buttons and switches for key functions. Much safer and far less frustrating to use than trying to swipe a screen on the move.

You can easily seat four passengers in the CR-V in comfort as there is plenty of leg and head room. The boot is a decent size with a capacity of 579 litres or 1643 litres with the rear seats folded.

Honda CR-V e:HEV

Price: £49,030 (£50,025 as tested)

Engine: two-litre hybrid

Power: 181bhp

Torque: 140lb/ft

Transmission: Automatic

Top speed: 116mph

0-62mph: 9.5 seconds

Economy: 42.8mpg