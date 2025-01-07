Skoda Octavia

The Skoda Octavia remains a sensible car for normal people, says Frederic Manby

This year is the centenary of the first car to carry the winged Skoda arrow following the merger of the Plzen engineers Skoda with car makers Laurin and Klement. Here we try its best-seller, the Octavia.

It arrived in the Czech Republic in 1996, soundly built on Volkswagen foundations which had taken over the carmaker.

In its 28 years it has made good money for Skoda. In 2020 the Octavia got most of its new plumage, with a sleeker lipped tailgate spoiler. It had new safety and information technology.

This summer we got the revamp of that Mk 4 Octavia, one of the rarer cars without an electric model. There is a new front grille and bumpers, the option of matrix LED front lights, eco-friendly fabrics. There are further safety and assistance systems across four trim levels both bodies with permutations from three 1.5 litre petrol and a pair of two-litre diesel engines and a brace of mildly electrified petrol engines, some with automatic gearboxes, All have four cylinders, with power ratings from 113bhp for the SE Technology to 261bhp for the vRS hatch and estate. Prices range from £26,775 to £37,935 for the hatch models, with a premium of about £1,000 for the estate.

Diesel prices are from £29,320 for the 113bhp TDI. The DSG automatics start at £28,815 for the petrol engine and £31,720 for the 148bhp diesel - all in the in the SE Technology trim. This includes sensible16-inch alloys, LED front and rear lights, heated front seats and a 13-inch touchscreen display with satellite navigation. There is a virtual driver’s cockpit, smartphone connection and fast 15 watt wireless phone charging on a cooled psd. You get electrically adjustable, folding and heated door mirrors and keyless start/stop and “turn assist," which when the car is turning, sensors will detect oncoming cars and automatically brake if needed to prevent a head-on collision.

With all this it is moot whether you need to spend more for the SE L or the petrol-only SportLine or the vRS.

We were sent the SE L, around £4,500 more than SE Technology, with the 148bhp diesel automatic in the hatch body: price £34,770 plus £660 for grey metallic paint. Wheel size is 17in(add a spare wheel another £200). You get moving rear indicators and a plusher interior called Lounge with very nice chairs in dark fake suede and synthetic leather with after-dark mood lighting. Real leather is used for the 15in diameter steering wheel which has a contoured sports rim and accessory tabs and controls on the two arms. There is a proud Skoda badge in the centre. The selector for the DSG automatic gearbox is a short lever by the driver’s left knee, with up/down selection also possible using flippers behind the steering wheel.

The Octavia remains a sensible car for normal people. It has yet to be bothered by electric power - though Skoda has some dedicated EVs.

This diesel is rated as low as118/km of CO2 and with economy as high as 65mpg it has an appeal, so does its high torque for big loads or towing and throttle response. The potential range of 600 miles reduces trips to the pumps.

Skoda Octavia Hatch SE L 2.0 TDI 150ps

Price: From £34,770.

Engine:Two- litre turbo diesel

Power: 148bhp

Torque: 251 lb/ft

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Top speed: 141mph

0-62mph: 8.5 seconds

Economy: 59-63 mpg (matched in testing)

Tank: 11 gallons (50L)

CO 2 emissions:118 to 125g/km

Length: 185in (4.7m)

Braked towing limit: up to 1800kg