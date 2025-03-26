Volvo EX30

Julie Marshall has mixed feelings about Volvo’s electric EX30

Electric cars are getting better. They are coming down in price and have extended ranges which makes them a practical proposition for real-world driving.

The Volvo EX30 is one of the best with prices starting at £32,850 and a potential range of up to 295 miles on a full charge.

It is the smallest Volvo out there but still offers decent room for five with a practical boot big enough for a family shop or holiday luggage. It yields 318 litres with all the seats up and 718 with the rear seats folded. The boot floor is also height-adjustable.

The EX30 is available with single motor, single motor extended range, twin motor performance and three trims Core, Plus and Ultra.

Our test was carried out in an Ultra, Single Motor Extended Range. It has a bigger battery than the single motor version - 65kWh as opposed to 49kWh which equates to a range of 295 miles. It is quick off the mark with a blistering 0-62 mph time of 5.1 seconds and a top speed of 112mph.

The EX30 is a lovely car and with a bit of practice, you can achieve a smooth drive - particularly when you engage the one-pedal mode which allows you to slow the car and roll to a halt just by taking your foot off the accelerator.

The suspension is comfortable but not at the expense of handling which is superb whether driving around town, on twisty B roads or motorways.

The seats are supportive and though the EX30 is not as high riding as some SUVs they still give you a good view of the road ahead. Our top-spec Ultra model had electric seat adjustment and lumbar support as well.

If you are the sort of person who loves a minimalist lifestyle with clutter and chaos banished from your surroundings then the Volvo EX30 will suit you down to the ground.

It is so clutter-free as to be barren with just about every function accessed through the mighty 12.3in touchscreen - even the mirror adjustment and the speedometer which is taking things a step too far.

Looking across to the screen to check your speed is distracting and working your way through the menu to adjust the air conditioning and even open the glove box is likewise.

And head-up display is missing - it's not even on the options list - which is a strange oversight which would mitigate some of the concerns we had.

On the plus side, the infotainment system is powered by Google so you get Google Assistant and Google Maps which are incredibly easy to use.

Visibility in all directions is pretty good, aided in the top-spec models with reversing camera (Plus) and 360-degree bird-eye view camera (Ultra). Ultra also has Park Pilot Assist.

Other equipment that comes as standard includes climate control, road sign information, adaptive cruise control, two USB-Cs, wireless Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth.

Price: £43,350

Engine: Single motor and 65kWh battery

Power: 268bhp

Torque: 253lb/ft

Transmission: Automatic

Top speed: 112mph

0-62mph: 5.1 seconds

CO 2 emissions:0g/km

