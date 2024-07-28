He is 17 and is one of the country’s fast-emerging stars of motorsport. He drives a Ford Puma which he admits is a fine first car.

“I’m very lucky,” the Sheffield teenager said. “I do spend a lot of time driving to race meetings so it is important to have a safe and reliable car. I tend to arrive at circuits on Wednesday and stay til Sunday.”

He admits driving on the road is a different world to being on a circuit. “I don’t drive quickly on the road,” he said.

“I take it easy and never rush. But circuit racing is different entirely.”

Rowan is Formula 4 driver and has already raced at famous circuits such as Silverstone. Formula 4 is highly regarded as a gateway to Formula One, which is his dream.

“Most of the top drivers started in Formula 4 and I want to make it to the top, too,” he said. He is on the right track.

Rowan hit the 3.6-mile Grand Prix Circuit for the first time since his F4 debut this April. Reaching speeds of 145mph on a very wet track, Rowan left the weekend with another rookie win.

At the halfway point of the championship, Rowan has amassed more trophies than any other driver this season as he has taken 10 altogether – nine in the rookie cup and one official podium trophy.

he F4 driver, therefore, now sits in second place in the rookie cup – a highly competitive series where only the youngest drivers in the championship, those who haven’t been in F4 before, are eligible.

Rowan said: “We’re overwhelmed with the position we’re in halfway through my first F4 season. To have 10 trophies is incredible and it leaves us in a positive place going into the second half of the championship.

“I’m really grateful to be learning so much already and can’t thank everyone enough for their support this far.”

Rowan drives for the Phinsys by Argenti team and is a Motorsport UK Academy Driver.

He even met another Sheffield youngster making a mark in motorsport: Scarlett Archer, who at 16 is a news and sports presenter.

Currently presenting the Sky Kids’ show, Scarlett has interviewed F1 World Champions Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton, as well as political leaders Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer.

Rowan said: “It was great to spend time with Scarlett this weekend in the wonderful Silverstone setting. We spoke a lot about our careers in motorsport and the journeys we’re on to get to F1.”