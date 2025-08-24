Skoda Elroq: 'The new electric Skoda is one of the nicest cars I've driven'

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skoda is enjoying record sales. The Czech brand’s petrol, hybrid and electric family cars mix practicality with a smart modesty which doesn’t shout that you are filthy rich.

The five-door Skoda Elroq is fully electric alternative to the petrol Skoda Karoq. They share a syllable but little else. The Elroq is on a new electric platform used by the longer Enyaq and some other brands in the Stellantis group.

It has Skoda’s new exterior design with slim LED lights over a closed grille and the word Skoda on the bonnet in place of the historic flying arrow badge.

The interior is calm and rather lovely in the Lodge trim upgrade, not a Skoda as we knew them. It feels and looks special.

Long door pockets, lined in the front, and various pouches and an under tray in the central console are useful.

The front door panels are scalloped into ergonomic elbow rests. Rear passengers have excellent leg and head room, usb ports and phone pouches.

The centre armrest opens to a secure double cup holder which prevents cups tilting forward.

Boot storage is good. The seats fold virtually flat to take a 60 by 40 inch load with handy tiered trays in the sides for the bits and pieces most of us carry.

Skoda has been making petrol cars for a hundred years. It is known for its clever modern ideas — like a brolly holder in the door edge and a luggage hammock in the boot.

There is a mix of power and trim options. The rear wheel drive Elroqs are the 168bhp 50, the 201bhp 60 and the 282bhp 85. Ranges quoted on a full charge are 232 miles, 260 miles and 295 miles.

Prices start at £31,500 for the SE 50, with small increments through SE-L 60, Edition 60 and 85 and then Sportline 60 from £37,400 and 85 from £41,610.

A vRS model with an additional front motor providing all-wheel drive costs £46,560. Talk to your dealer about UK and other grant incentives.

Standard across the range is blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition, a reversing camera and rear parking sensor.

Add the £5,100 Maxx pack to the Edition and Sportline to get an all-round camera and autonomous parking.

The £600 Lodge option on the SE L and Edition has a classy charcoal and dove grey fake leather interior and seat belts and stitching in bold orange.

A practical add-on is the Transport pack which has a net below the parcel shelf for the charging cable or anything else you fancy having handy.

The mid-range SE-L 60 looks a happy choice, with dual zone climate control, a heated wheel and heated front seats, various driving modes and regenerative braking to boost battery charging. Its 0-62mph time is a swift surge in eight seconds.

The Edition adds adaptive cruise control, key-free access and a phone charging pad.

Sportline brings hotter styling and more supportive front seats, a hands-free electric tailgate and LED headlamps which do not dazzle on full beam.

We were sent the Edition 85, £38,660 plus special £680 white paint, the Lodge and Maxx packs, the £350 winter pack (heated screen, heated rear seats, triple climate zone) and the £650 driver pack of dynamic chassis control and the Sportline’s three spoke leather wheel with paddles to adjust the motor braking.

A heat pump to optimise battery life in cold weather was another £1,100.

The Advanced pack of a dozen items such as a head-up display which overlays large directional arrows at junctions, Canton audio, extra storage ideas in the cabin and boot, powered lumbar adjustment and massaging for the front seats and rear window blinds is standard with the Edition 85.

Total: a whimper over £47,000 but PCP monthly payments take the sting out.

No wonder I liked it so much. As with any electric car the mileage is expensive without access to home charging. The navigation missed an important turning but the Czechs do make a very good electric car.

The 85 has what we used to call sports car acceleration, a term almost redundant in these electrified days when a chunky thing like the Elroq is so quick.

Instant and enduring torque makes junction exits and overtaking so easy. Even the Elroq SE 50 breezes quietly to 62mph in nine seconds.

The Elroq Edition 85 is a two-ton car but manages its weight nicely. There is no sense of it being ungainly or likely to find flaws in your handling skill.

It rides most roads smoothly and quietly on its 19-inch alloys and Hankook tyres.

The paddle shifters on the steering column will bring the car to a halt, avoiding much use of the brakes in normal traffic.

Denied the fitting of a home charger by planning laws, I have to charge expensively at EV stations, in this case costing 79p per kWh which at current petrol prices and the Elroq’s consumption equates to 30 miles a gallon. Ouch.

Conversely, a special EV domestic off-peak charge of under 7p/kWh would make that nearer 380mpg. A 150kw charger gave the Elroq a 75 mile range boost in just over nine minutes. Its projected range on an 80 per cent charge of around 250 miles was below Skoda’s own figures.

That said, one of the nicest cars I’ve driven.