The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skoda makes its own version of cars carrying the VW, Audi, Cupra and SEAT badges, each using common or bespoke parts from the Volkswagen Group - which at the top has Bentley. I have yet meet a reviewer who does not like Skodas. My favourite is the Octavia.

Picked from the pot here is the new Kodiaq, the largest Skoda SUV getting its first comprehensive overhaul since it arrived in 2016. More than 850,000 of the first Kodiaq were sold, of which 55,000 came to the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is now made in the Czech Republic, after a 49 million euro investment at Kvasiny to build 410 a day, out of 150,000 cars a year including the smaller Karoq, which followed Kodiaq in 2017. The brand’s SUV family includes the small Kamiq the electric Enyaq.

Skoda Kodiaq

A Kodiaq is larger than I need most of the time but with a starting price of £36,645, the SE with the 148bhp 1.5 litre petrol and DSG automatic could be a bargain. From the VW Group parts bin you’ll recognise the column stalks which select the gears, the cruise and speed limiter, and another managing the screen wipers.

I quote: standard equipment includes 18-inch alloys, LED front and rear lights, heated front seats and a keyless start/stop system. There is a 13-inch satellite navigation touchscreen display, 10.25-inch virtual cockpit and tri-zone climate control. Safety systems bring braking intervention, reacting to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists. There is blind spot detection with door exit warning and front cross traffic alerts. The seven-seat version (£37,505) has two large seats in the third row and the addition of a variable height boot floor.

The SE L, from £40,205, gains 19-inch alloys, adaptive matrix headlights, bad weather lights, perforated black artificial leather and real leather, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function and a powered tailgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A high torque 148bhp 2-litre diesel automatic is offered (from £38,945) and on the seven seat SE L there is a 190bhp version of the diesel automatic with all-wheel-drive for £46,225.

Skoda Kodiaq

That is the one you see here, finished in a startling metallic colour called Bronx Gold (£660). A slim spare wheel was added for £170 and would be welcome. The other visual extra is the polished wheel finish, £210 the set. The new shape is a stage on from the last Kodiaq but with a clear likeness.

Enough rambling, let’s drive. An old friend was up from the far South West to collect a venerable Volvo V70 2.4 seven-seater he’d bought unseen for £2,000 from the back streets of Bradford. It looked good and had new, matching tyres.

We parked that up and took the Kodiaq into familiar Yorkshire country from the days when we managed a mix of drinking and careful driving as a rite of passage. That was then and to get the nostalgia safely controlled we stayed at the Green Dragon, near Hawes in Wensleydale. Pub watchers will know it as the epitome of cosy conviviality, proper food, log fires, even at breakfast, and the guardian of Hardraw Force, England’s biggest surface waterfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We collected its owner and our guide for the day, the artist, writer and restorer of Nappa Hall, Mark Thompson. The Kodiaq was now adequately filled.

The route went up, up and more up, following the ascent on that spectator-thronged climb in the opening stage of the 2014 Tour de France. Then down to Keld at the thin end of Swaledale and up again to Britain’s highest pub, the rejuvenated Tan Hill which we didn’t trouble with our presence. Lunch was simple sandwiches in Reeth then back to where we started. It was a good day out for the Kodiaq and tourists.

The 80 miles (including diversions not mentioned) had averaged 38 miles a gallon. This was not brilliant because while there was lots of thirsty ascending there was economical descending and the pace was always gently-gently. The official combined consumption is 42.8mpg. The best I achieved all week was 40mpg.

There is lots to like about this dazzling Kodiaq. The cabin offers a splendid selection of storage places, including a welcome overhead box for spectacles or folding money or whatever. The mixed fake and real leather upholstery was smart and the overall message was of subtle style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It had variable gearing and steering response, including off-road and snow. I kept it in “normal”. The suspension on the rather showy, tall 19-inch alloys was firm to joggly at urban speeds but paid off with a controlled balance at higher speeds.

The new Kodiaq’s enlarged luggage area gives space for bags when all seven seats are in use. Getting into the rear pair calls for youthful agility: two of our group would not have managed. Fold all the seats flat and there is a maximum supported load length of 70 inches, with a minimum floor width of 39 inches and maximum of 52 inches. Shoulder width of 57 inches door to door is narrower than expected.

You’ll like the large robust rotating controls for the heating — eschewing Volkswagen’s inferior alternative of finger movement sensing. Skoda remains simple and clever.