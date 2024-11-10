The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skoda’s Superb has been with us since the start of the century. More then 1.6 million have been sold as Skoda was accepted as a credible reborn brand from the past.

Customers and critics mostly found that Superb was apposite for a large quality car which undercut its rivals on price. It reprised the name of a grand Skoda from the 1930s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My most vivid Superb sensation was hurtling through Yorkshire’s countryside in the advance convoy on day one of the 2014 Tour de France.

Skoda Superb SE L Hatch

That was the 118-mile leg from Leeds to Harrogate. Most scenic was the spectator-thick climb out of Wensleydale towards Swaledale. Goodness knows what they thought of us as they peered looking for heroes.

We had one on board. Our driver was the racing cyclist Malcolm Elliott, three times a Vuelta stage winner and clearly no slouch on four wheels — sometimes being slightly airborne over the lumpy bits. It shouldn’t be hard for a course car to stay well ahead of even Mark Cavendish.

However, our route had incorporated a section by helicopter and then an al fresco lunch. We had just enough time to get on the road ahead of the riders and on to the finish in Harrogate - where Mark had a race-ending tumble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skoda has been supporting bike racing for decades. Its early history was as a cycle maker. This latest Superb was a joint project with Volkswagen’s new Passat Estate - VW allowing the Czechs to take the lead.

The Superb is sold as an estate and as a cheaper but more elegant hatchback. Both are elegant grand tourers. Both have huge luggage areas.

Dogs will be more comfortable under the higher roof of the estate. The fourth generation has numerous changes in appearance, size and engine choice including mild hybrids and a plug-in hybrid with a 75-mile electric range. The cabin is smarter and roomier. A large screen sits above a tidier dashboard.

All have a seven-speed automatic gearbox, with the selector now moved to a twist wand on the steering column — familiar in the latest Volkswagens, as is the wiper switch on another stalk. The lighting controls are push pads by the driver’s knee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are several trim grades and engine options, all offered in hatch and estate bodies. Prices (as of mid October) start at £34,610 for the Octavia SE Technology hatchback with the 148bhp 1.5 petrol turbo engine. The estate version is £35,300. The cheapest 4x4 model is a 190bhp 2-litre diesel hatch in SE L trim at £42,020.

We tried the hatch in tier two SE L specification with a torquey 148bhp 2-litre turbo diesel engine. We were quickly reminded why buyers like the Superb. It is now larger without getting too fat, with 58 inches of elbow room.

It combines up to date touch screen technology with conventional large controls for the heating and ventilation. A middle wheel can manage the air flow fan and direction, the radio volume and the map scale - simply by pushing to change over.

There is an umbrella holder in the door, an ice scraper in the fuel flap, bag hooks in the boot and trigger releases to fold the back seats flat. There ie even a fabric block to clean finger marks off the info screen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The central armrest in the back has a holder for a tablet or phone.

The panel behind the steering wheel can import info screen functions such as navigation mapping. Head-up display carries essential route and speed limits.

The phone charging pad now has a cooler but my phone was slightly warm.

Step in and most commented on the ribbed concave plasticky band across the fascia which incorporates ventilation outlets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running their finger nails along it produced the expected rattly noise. Now stop that! There are lighting strips on the fascia and on the doors and some avant garde faux fabric banding plus shiny black stuff too. We liked it.

Skoda offers dynamic chassis control as an option but our Octavia was on the standard suspension which was good in parts — taut handling, happy at speed but too hard, almost wooden, over poor surfaces and this was a surprise. I recall something softer before.

Higher marks for low road noise, even over concrete motorway sections. The demo car was on low rolling resistance 235/45/18 Bridgestone Turanza touring tyres which may claim some of the credit.

It has been highlighting tyre safety education for young drivers. (Now may be the time to consider getting all-season or dedicated winter tyres if you risk snowy weather ahead.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hatch’s luggage area is a huge 40 inches wide and 44 inches to the rear seats, plus useful side compartments.

The seats fold to give around six feet cargo length and the folded seats cause a step above the cargo area. The estate has a variable height floor which gives a flat bed.

There is space below for extra luggage for a £185 space saver spare wheel: yes please. The rear wiper was £120 well spent. The carmine red metallic paint added a £660 lustre.

No complaints about performance. The VW Group diesel, slightly choral at first, pulls nicely and with economy, ranging from 46mpg in local hilly driving to 54mpg on a free-moving flatter route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall the new Superb lives up to its name. I have forgiven it for slamming the brakes on when I was reversing — a black cat had run behind the car. Six lives left?