“I paid £50 for it,” he said. “This must have been late-1970s and it needed a lot of work on it. The valves needed sorting but I was quite handy.

“When we were kids we had an old banger, a Morris, which we took apart so that was good training.”

He even recalls the registration number – HYO 8C.

A Morris Minor

He developed into a “petrolhead” and at one time raced cars. “We had Renault 5s and Ford XR2s at one time,” he said.

“I enjoyed it. And for about 10 years I had a job where I took classic cars and Formula One cars around the world for wealthy people. It was a cool job.”

Brenton, who is based in Oxfordshire, says he never gets the train to Chichester where The Repair Shop is filmed.

“I always drive,” he said. “I much prefer driving but less so now the roads are so busy. It takes the fun out of it. I have a BMW which is great.”

He is the show’s silversmith and antique photography specialist. He has been tinkering making and repairing broken things for as long as he can remember.

Brenton is the master of replicating the missing pieces and reinstating the shine.

He says: “When I first saw the Repair Shop - I wasn’t in series one - I thought what an amazing place to work and how I would love to work there.