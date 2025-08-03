Timmy Mallett: 'I bought a black cab for £300 - I'd only popped to the shop for bread'

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a £300 London taxi which he bought on a whim in Oxford at 23.

“I went out to the shop with a list of bread, eggs and comb and somehow came back with a taxi which I’d seen for sale.

"It was a private sale and I just came across it outside a house and I thought, I’ve got to have it. It was just what I wanted.

“It was great. I loved it. It had a very tight turning circle and I used to give my mates a lift.

"They kept turning on the For Hire sign so people thought I was a real taxi.

“I kept it for quite a while until it became uneconomic to repair.

“The sitting position isn’t the most comfortable but it was a great car to drive. I just wanted something different and that was it.

“I was just 23 and working at BBC Radio Oxford at the time. I don’t think £300 was a bad price for the car.”

Timmy, 69, is best known for the Wide Awake Club on the BBC, is now a keen cyclist and has completed mammoth journeys including around the United Kingdom.

He is also an artist and is known for his striking visual style, colourful glasses and shirts, and a giant pink foam mallet as well as his "utterly brilliant!" and "blaaah!" catchphrases.

“We are a two car family but I much prefer cycling,” he said. “In fact I don’t think I have driven a car since February.

"You see much more by bike and you can chat to people much more easily. I loved cycling through Yorkshire.

"The view of the Humber Bridge was spectacular. I think the view from the south bank just beats the view from the north.

"I just prefers bikes to cars. You get more conversations on a bike and you see far more than if you just whizz by in a car. It’s a far more social way to travel.