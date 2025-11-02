The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nobody drove pick-up trucks for a sense of fashion when I first became really interested in cars last century.

In the 1980s you only drove one of these cumbersome, chugging vehicles if you had to. Farmers had them, as did forestry workers and people who dig up the roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But no-one ever felt that such a vehicle had sex appeal or might look cool in a suburban driveway. If you wanted to impress anyone, you had a hot-hatch – preferably a Peugeot but a Ford would do.

The new Toyota Hilux Invincible X

Now pick-ups are in vogue. The bigger the bullbars the better and you no longer need biceps like a boxer to manoeuvre these giants of the road.

In fact, we collectively bought more than 20,000 of them in the first half of this year. But they were declines, in April and August apparently, as new fiscal policies treated double-cabs as cars for tax purposes.

It means they are cars for benefit-in-kind and capital allowance purposes, adding extra cost and holding back new orders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not good news for many in the motor industry, especially Toyota which has long had a loyal following for this kind of vehicle.

Hilux is almost a synonym for pick-up and it has won plaudits for style, quality and above all for its ruggedness.

Hilux is almost a brand within a brand. It is revered by those who depend on such vehicles to never let them down.

Tested here is Hilux Invincible X which means it comes incredibly well equipped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I doubt a 1980s hod-carrier would recognise it in terms of equipment and comfort but he – weren’t all hod-carriers male in the 1980s? – would recognise the look.

It is an awesome vehicle and I must say even the £40,000 price tag doesn’t seem outrageous. You get an awful lot of car for the money.

This car is beautifully put together. Solid and well equipped, I admire its safety equipment including Safety Sense, a suite of features which are designed to “prevent or mitigate” accidents.

For example, it will automatically apply the brakes if the car “thinks” you have failed to detect a pedestrian or vehicle in your pathway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also try to keep you in your lane if it detects you wandering out of your lane, which I must say was quite severe at times.

It will also read traffic signs and advise you accordingly and adapt your high beam to avoid dazzling oncoming drivers.

It comes with devices you might expect in a well equipped pick-up such as trailer sway control, automatic limited slip differential and traction control.

But it also comes with features which until a few years ago you might only expect in executive saloons, such as front and rear parking sensors, rear view camera, panoramic view monitor and an eight-inch touchscreen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It feels and drives like a car, albeit a tall one with a huge amount of space in the loadbay.

It rides well and has a good turn of pace and I would never have believed this smooth engine was a diesel.

It has settings to help it cope with mud, snow, sand and rocks and it has a ladder frame chassis which helps make it rigid enough to cope with extreme conditions.

Me? I used it to transfer a bulky garden drinks bar and it was perfect for the job. Not the most demanding work this Hilux will ever do, but it managed it with ease. Even the tailgate had a dampener on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The biggest improvement in this vehicle in recent years is the way it copes with on-road performance, which is where most vehicles will be for most of their working lives.

It claims convincingly to offer SUV-like comfort, thanks to improvement in the suspension and steering.

The engine idling speed has been reduced to offer more control yet it is still impressive off-road with a 310mm ground clearance and the ability to cope with wading through water up to 700mm deep.

Meanwhile, the Hilux will soon be available as a mild-hybrid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The engine is the same 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel unit found in the standard truck, but it now features a 48-volt lithium-ion hybrid battery.

In terms of power, the truck develops 201bhp and 500Nm of torque, while 0-60mph is dispatched in 10.5 seconds.

However, Toyota claims that CO2 emissions are 265g/km and that it has a combined fuel economy figure of 27.9 mpg. In comparison, the standard truck has CO2 emissions of 250g/km and can achieve 29.7 mpg, making it more fuel-efficient.

The Hilux mild-hybrid can wade through water up to 700mm deep and can even stop in this depth for up to 10 minutes. Also, it has a payload of up to 1,000kg and a towing capacity of up to 3,500kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standard equipment is generous, including a JBL premium audio system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic high beam, Adaptive Cruise Control and an eight-inch infotainment screen.

There are several drive modes such as Dirt, Snow, Mud, Deep Snow and Rock which allows the driver to tailor the Hilux’s settings to the terrain.

In the UK, the mild-hybrid version will only be available in the flagship Invincible X trim level, Double Cab body style and features an automatic gearbox as standard.

Prices start at £40,436, excluding VAT, with order books open now and expected deliveries to commence later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad