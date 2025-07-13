The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its styling is modest but it turned heads at the cafe tables in Masham market place, Ripon, Ilkley and almost everywhere else in the shires. Hello to the new Toyota Land Cruiser Invincible, yours for a hefty £77,845 and a lifetime of service.

The Land Cruiser dates from 1951 and in many respects has surpassed its Western rivals, descendants of the wartime Willys Jeep and the Land Rover inspired by the Jeep. Sales are nudging 12 million. Nothing in its class gets close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land Cruiser’s reputation for reliability seems unblemished, so too its strength and performance in extreme conditions.

Toyota Land Cruiser Invincible. Credit: Frederic Manby

The models are Heavy Duty, sold in Africa, the Middle East and Pacific, the Station Wagon and the Light Duty, which is the one we get. Don’t be mislead by its Light Duty tag.

Like the Jeep, its evolution has been progressive, unlike the shock of the new when Land Rover gave us the current Defender.

Now the Land Cruiser is back, squared-off and tougher looking but still underpinned by a newly engineered ladder frame chassis and suspension designed to conquer and survive desperate terrain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Land Cruiser has more positive electric power steering and a disconnecting roll-bar to give extra axle articulation and tyre contact on horrid tracks.

Inside the Toyota Land Cruiser Invincible. Credit: Frederic Manby

One glance secures an image of a handsome toughie, with peripheral protective cladding underlining the nicely sculpted bonnet and flared wings.

The back is flat and boxy. The ventilated face is blunt, linking the set-back LED lights and indicators and recessed fog lamps.

The luxury Defender is a Land Rover with Range Rover driving manners, and as good as you need off road, and it’s cheaper than this new Land Cruiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If only it had Toyota reliability — which may be less than vital on a run to the shops but worth a trade-off if you are hundreds of miles from help in a wild or hostile environment.

Its makers say it is “engineered to take the toughest conditions in its stride — the vehicle that will take you anywhere and everywhere, and bring you back, safe and sound”.

Its price is a surprise but it is well equipped. Ineos has slashed the price of its BMW-engined Grenadiers, the French-built newbie in the extreme 4x4 camp facing both this Land Cruiser and the Defender.

It now costs around £9,000 less than the Land Cruiser and nearer the Defender price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am leaving the formidable Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen out of the script because it is footballer money, viz from £141,000.

The Land Cruiser has a revised 2.8 four cylinder diesel which you’ll find in the brand’s unbreakable Hilux pick-up.

Just announced is a mild hybrid version with an additional 16 horse power and 48 lb ft torque when setting off to give smoother and more comfortable performance in all conditions.

It will be used by the Land Cruiser and the Commercial version later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The extra power should eliminate the slight transmission shunt in the eight speed automatic gearbox.

Unless you are taller than average you must climb into the seven-seater cab, blessing the wide, non-slip side step and grab handles on the door pillars.

Seats are supportive, hard wearing black leather. The instrumentation is a no-nonsense mix of switches and touch screen, all easily reached.

There are differential locking buttons, a toggle switch for moving from high to low ratio, another for terrain selection, one for fixed speed crawling, a stout gear shifter, a large steering wheel with more switches on a column which is electrically adjusted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a glass roof with a front section which can be opened and closed by voice control.

There is electric control for the tailgate and more electric motors to erect or drop the back pair of seats.

The middle seats fold flat and can be tumbled forward to give extra space in the floor well. The total supported load length is 66 inches with a generous minimum floor width of 45 inches and for passengers an equally roomy 59 inches of width between the doors.

The visible front corners and dipped bonnet help place the Land Cruiser in town or the woods, with extra padding in the cabin to protect shoulders and legs if you get thrown about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The demo car was on 20-inch Dunlop Grand Trek, a pattern suited to asphalt and grass and so I didn’t bother with stony tracks.

I have no doubt at all that it would manage but a previous tester of the very same car told me he’d had a puncture when snagged on a log in a river. The full-size spare is under the car.

A button starts the big-four diesel and its coarse drone remains a travelling companion whenever the engine is pulling.

The other downside of the Land Cruiser’s superb range of abilities is poorer suspension comfort, with an often lumpy ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The resulting chassis trembling can set off rattles from unsecured loads. However, I am a stickler for compromises and none of these grumbles would put me off the Land Cruiser were I able to afford and need one.

As for economy — could I live with thirty miles a gallon?

That’s old-school consumption and I could make an argument for saving £40,000 or more and buying a previous model. A friend has a very old one and feels it matches the new one off-road.

Toyota: yesterday, today, tomorrow, forever could be a slogan.

Toyota Land Cruiser Invincible.

Price: From £77,845, metallic paint £730.

Engine: 2.8 litre turbo diesel

Power: 202 bhp

Torque: 368 lb/ft

Transmission: eight speed automatic

Top speed: 105 mph

0-62mph: 10.9 seconds

Economy: 26.4 mpg (30mpg in testing)

Tank: 17.6 gallons (80 litres)

CO 2 emissions:280g/km

Length: 194 inches (4.9m)

Braked towing limit: 3500kg