Virdee author AA Dhand on why his Detective Harry Virdee always drives a Volvo

“I was 17,” he said. “I was working at British Bakeries in Bradford and I saved up some money. With a bit of help from my mum and dad I bought the car.

“It was a tiny green thing. No power steering. No electric anything. I think it cost about £6,000 so it was quite an investment but it came with free insurance, so that made it a good deal for me, being a young driver.

“I did quite a few miles in it. My sister was at university in Nottingham and I went down there a few times.”

Staz Nair, who plays Harry Virdee, and A.A Dhand, author of the Virdee books

He was a student at the time at Bradford University, so did not need to finance a move from home.

Amit, who became a pharmacist in London and then later back in Bradford, said he quickly developed a love for Volvos inspired by his corner shop owning father.

“We always had Volvos,” he said. “Thet were good value, reliably and spacious so they made sense. And Harry Virdee drives Volvos in the book and television series so there is a connection there.”

He said he did have one venture away from Volvo when he bought a BMW almost on impulse.

“I was travelling to a dealership and for some reason I thought I would pop in to a BMW dealer on the way,” he said.

“I ended up buying BMW 3 Series coupe and I must say it was lovely. I think I had planned to get a Volkswagen Golf but the BMW was great. It cost a lot more money but I enjoyed it.

“It was actually quite economical and lovely to drive.”

Amit, who lives back in Bradford now, took up writing in his spare time and then 18 months ago sold his pharmacy business. He has written a number of novels under the name AA Dhand.