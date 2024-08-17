Volkswagen is having a good year in Britain. It remains the biggest seller with nearly 97,600 sold in the first seven months. Its nearest rival is BMW, gathering pace with 79,712.

Add Volkswagen Group’s brands (Audi, Bentley, Cupra, Seat and Skoda) and total sales reach 162,121 (Source: SMMT). PSA group is next with 123,014 from Abarth, Citroen, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Peugeot, Vauxhall.

Enough maths. VW’s best sellers here are the Golf and T-Roc but is global prime seller is the Tiguan SUV, all-new this year along with the Passat, reborn as an estate car.

The new VW Tiguan

Saloon cars are losing importance. The SUV and the longer lower Passat are built on the same structure as the Golf.

The 2-litre diesel engine in this third generation Tiguan we tested reminds us how good the modern diesel car can be. It is smooth, quiet and quick when you want it to be. The overall economy is 50mpg (not matched on the test) and with reasonable CO2 ratings though both can be beaten by some petrol hybrid engines.

Other motor options in this latest version of VW’s best-seller (7.7 million since 2007) are two mild petrol hybrids (a first for Tiguan with 128bhp and 148bhp), two plug-in eHybrid models (201bhp and 268bhp) and a pair of turbocharged 2-litre TSI petrol engines with 201bhp and 261bhp. A battery electric version is on the way.

There are five trim levels. Our diesel was in top-spec R-Line, sporty with 20-inch alloys and wide low profile tyres, sports front seats with the R logo inside the neck opening in the high backed seats.

The more sleek VW Passat

It had the DCC adjustable drive mode which allows eco, comfort, sport and personal settings for throttle and steering response and suspension. It has lowered sports suspension and even in comfort the ride was often firm enough to create resonance in the rear of the car and clattered badly on sudden bumps.

It felt better at higher speed and gave the Tiguan taut handling. Buyers wanting a calmer experience should try the Life or Match models with 17-inch wheels. I’d be one of them.

A huge central screen carries touch sensitive icons for everything on board. This can be distracting to set when driving, as can he temperature adjustment using fiddly slide bars below. On the central tunnel is a rotary switch for radio volume and mood selection.

It could be more useful as a selector for screen icons. Fortunately, all can be managed using the voice control. There are physical buttons on the steering wheel for selecting cruise speed, showing mpg, range, swapping the data in the three digital dials.

The high class interior is lovely after dark, with aesthetically backlit gloss panelling shot through with whatever mood lighting you have chosen. The 57-inch elbow to elbow cabin width gives four or five adults adequate space.

Rear passengers have two usb ports, a drop down central arm rest with pop-out cup holders, a tray at each end of the seat, large door pockets and upper and low pockets in the facing seat backs.

The luggage capacity is massive, the floor a minimum of 40 inches wide, extending to 55 inches at the back with drop-in compartments plus another on top of a wheel arch. The maximum supported load length with the seats down (at a slope) is 57 inches.

The Passat started life in 1973 as a large liftback. Saloons and estates followed. Today’s ninth generation, built in Bratislava, is an estate car with a choice of three 1.5 litre petrol engines.

The cheapest uses a 148bhp mild hybrid turbo. It has a 48 volt lithium-ion battery and 48v starter generator in place of an alternator and starter. The generator boosts torque when pulling away. There are two powerful full hybrid versions with plug-in charging giving 201bhp and 268bhp.

Their quoted battery range is 77 miles.Two-litre petrol and diesel engines with a 4WD option are expected, at a price premium.

There are three specifications, Life, Elegance and R-Line. Prices start at £38,500. That brings the 148hbp LIfe. Kit includes the annoying touchy-feely screen, an electric tailgate, navigation, adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, climate control and 17 inch alloys.

All you need actually apart from more real buttons and switches. Ours was the £40,500 148bhp Elegance, on £745 18-inch wheels, with matrix headlamps, sportier and comfier front seats with heaters, massaging and extending bases, front and rear parking cameras, uplifted cabin trim.

Painted in oyster silver metallic paint (£745) it was a sleek car, an urbane alternative to the practical SUVs which have seen off similar cars, such as the ubiquitous Volvo estate. In truth, a loftier SUV is easier to manage in the sticks, giving better views over walls of the road ahead.

The Passat has changed shapes and dimensions over its half century. It is now 16 feet long and six feet wide, plus the mirrors. While country lane manoeuvring needs care, it seats five adults comfortably, with a large luggage capacity.

The rear seats fold with a trigger action inside the tailgate to give a 68-inch floor, with an overhang allowing a 78-inch long load. The minimum width is 40 inches.

The engine gives good economy and a steady rate of acceleration. Our trip through North Yorkshire’s lanes averaged 42mpg. More typically I was getting 50mpg which suggests a range of 700 miles: no EV range anxiety here.

Road noise was low on 245/45/18 Pirelli P7s. The feeling is of refined quality motoring, hard to fault bar rather aggressive front wheel scrabble on tight hairpin climbs.

Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TDI: £40,895. Eco: 148g and 50mpg (46mpg in testing). 0-62mph 9.4 seconds. Length 179 inches. Towing: 2000kg.