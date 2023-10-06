Cute and versatile, the Volkswagen T-Roc has become the German car maker’s most popular model on the road, and now it’s been revamped. Motoring correspondent Steve Teale puts the T-Roc Style to the test.

​Welcome to the most popular Volkswagen on the road. The Golf? No. Polo? Think again. It’s the T-Roc which now sells more than any of its stablemates, such is the way our motoring landscape has changed in recent years.

Golf and Polo have been big-sellers for generations and today’s customers still buy those models in reasonable numbers but it’s the cuteness and versatility of the crossover T-Roc which really floats their boats these days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crossovers are in high demand. People like their versatility and space and they just love the high ride height. OK, so they don’t tend to corner as well as hatchbacks but who cars these days?

The Volkswagen T-Roc Style is 'cute, versatile and popular'

Driving in 2023 isn’t about speed and cornering, it’s about style and roominess and the T-Roc is top of the class.

T-Roc doesn’t get everything it’s own way. Being part of the VW empire it has plenty of siblings and half-cousins which can claim family looks and similar equipment. Some are even a few pounds cheaper. But enough people still would prefer to be seen in a VW than a Skoda or SEAT. In fact, you can soon count SEAT of the shortlist because it is being replaced by its sportier relative Cupra.

So, how does T-Roc shape up? It’s a mid-sized model which sits between the beefy Touareg and more compact T-Cross. As Red Riding Hood might say, the T-Roc is just right – not too small and not too big.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m a fan. Volkswagen do lots of things well but for me it’s the styling which is the brand’s stand out feature. T-Roc will look as fresh and neat in five or 10 years as it does today. It just doesn’t seem to age, unlike some other style-heavy rivals which don’t date as well.

We took the new Volkswagen T-Roc for a spin

Tested here is the Style. It’s in the middle of the basic Life and sportier R models. Power is from a tiny engine – a 999cc unit. No matter how often I drive cars with this little powerplant, I’m always amazed at how cultured and quiet they are. It is rapid enough and economical. The emissions are low, too. It only occasionally runs out of steam when pushed but generally will provide ample energy.

Style inside is impressive too. It’s mature and sensible and good to look at.

Like all the VW family, its controls should be the benchmark for the industry because they are intuitive and easy to get to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This car is well equipped. Automatic headlights, body-coloured trim, LED daytime running lights, leather trim, six-speaker stereo and ambient lighting. I know ambient lighting might not be at the top of your wishlist but it does add a feeling of quality.

T-Roc was launched at the end of 2017 and received an update four years later. Even then it had already quickly become a key pillar in the Volkswagen range with one million sold. This success continues with the current version.

It too offers a striking exterior design, a spacious interior and many high-tech features.

Key to its appeal has been its fun styling, a trait not often seen from this firm, but at the same time it lost some characteristics usually expected from Volkswagen – not least the high-quality interior. This mid-life update aims to address that, but does it succeed?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most recent facelift was about working to improve the ‘premium feel’ of the cabin, with more soft-touch plastics introduced along with new digital displays to give it a more modern feel.

The design has also had a makeover, particularly the front end, which gets Volkswagen’s fancy ‘IQ’ matrix LED headlights as an optional extra, alongside a new illuminated strip that runs between the lights and badge. The updated T-Roc also adopts Volkswagen’s latest trim level naming structure.

Though the T-Roc’s driving experience doesn’t set the world alight, this is a very competent crossover from behind the wheel.

It handles well for a crossover, feeling quite planted to the road despite its top-heavy stance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At its launch in 2017 the T-Roc helped to inject some extra style into Volkswagen’s range, and it remains a smart-looking thing. There’s a good range of colours available, while the option of a contrasting colour for the top half of the car adds additional personalisation.

The overall design of the T-Roc hasn’t changed massively, but the front end gets the bulk of the updates, with LED headlights now fitted as standard, while high-spec versions get the fancy – if quite chintzy – illuminated grille strip. The updated R-Line model also now looks far more like the full-fat ‘R’ it’s trying to impersonate.

Possibly the most disappointing thing about the previous T-Roc was its interior quality. Volkswagen has worked to improve things, and it’s safe to say it’s a big step up, with far more soft-touch plastics, particularly for the dashboard.

It’s quite the techfest in here, though, with the T-Roc getting an updated eight-inch touchscreen, digital dials and even a touch module for the climate settings. The steering wheel also has Volkswagen’s haptic feedback buttons, which just seem a bit of a gimmick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The refreshed T-Roc range consists of three main versions – Life, Style and R-Line. Standard kit includes 16-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch touchscreen, LED headlights and adaptive cruise control.

Style is predicted to be the best-seller, and brings better looking 17-inch alloy wheels, a larger digital cockpit screen and satellite navigation. At the top of the range, the R-Line gains a sporty bodykit, different 17-inch alloy wheels, sports suspension and heated seats.

But the T-Roc remains quite a pricey option, with the range beginning from £25,000, and rising to more than £36,000 for a top-spec four-wheel-drive diesel. You don’t really get that much equipment as standard either, as a reversing camera, keyless entry and wireless smartphone charger are still options even on top-spec models. Somewhat worryingly, a £50,000-plus T-Roc is possible if you tick every option box.

Latest T-Roc is certainly a welcome improvement, with this VW’s interior addressing its predecessor’s only real weakness. Elsewhere it remains a practical, stylish and pleasant to drive small SUV that can comfortably fend off many rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you fancy really splashing the boat out then look at the cabriolet version. Not for me, thanks, but some will admire it's style.