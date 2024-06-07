We try out the Renault Scenic E-Tech, overall winner in the European Car of the Year awards

Sorry if you have been missing news about Renault in these pages. I finally caught up with the French carmaker at the annual SMMT motor industry test day for the media.

The location was the Millbrook proving ground near Bedford. All sorts of vehicles are tested here in secret by their makers on a variety of high and low speed surfaces.

Most brands were on parade, from Audi to Volvo and an influx of new names from China. Renault was the only brand which did not display its name, just the iconic lozenge logo on fluttering flags.

The Renault Scenic E-Tech

Like its peers, Renault is being pushed towards an electric future, viz in the return of the Renault 5. In tune with many a British private buyer I am not ready for electric motoring.

And so to drive the Renault Clio, a freshly redesigned and furnished five-door hatchback with a long pedigree. Prices start at £17,795 which looks OK for a quality five-door hatchback from France, That buys the Clio Evolution with a 54mpg, 90 horse power three cylinder 999cc petrol turbo engine, badged TCe 90.

The other engine is the E-Tech 145, a self charging, high torque full hybrid 1.6 litre automatic with two electric motors rated at around 66mpg and 97g/km of CO2. They say it can run on electric for 80 per cent of city miles. Prices start at £21,295 for the Evolution version, a premium of £3,590 for its bigger engine and more intricate hybrid automatic system. Both engines are also offered in the higher Techno and Esprit Alpine specification.

All Clios have alloys, heated and folding mirrors, a hands-free key card, climate control, front and rear LED illumination, navigation on the upright touch-screen, an “Eco” mode to help the environment, electric front windows.

No leather is used. Instead there are recycled plastic fibres and in the Techno model up to 60 per cent is a special softer-feeling Tencel Modal fabric. Other changes for the Techno include 17 inch wheels, a reversing camera, parking sensors at both ends and a wireless phone charger. Prices start at £19,195, a £1,400 premium on the Evolution.

Another £1,400 buys the Esprit Alpine, taking its name from Renault’s long-time and famous sports car affiliate from Dieppe. Key changes are cosmetic and sporty accents on the wheels and seats, which are heated, as is the steering wheel. There is a larger instrument display, a smarter touchscreen, adaptive cruise and speed limiter, a blind spot warning and an alert for traffic crossing behind. Top price is £24,095 for the Esprit Alpine with the 145 hybrid engine.

The only version at the SMMT day was the Esprit Alpine TCe 90 at £20,505. Time restrictions limited this to first impressions, which were of a quiet, smooth car with an easy gearchange. The ride on 17 inch wheels and Continental tyres was comfortable and civilised. The 0-62mph time of 12.2 seconds (three seconds slower than the 145 hybrid) sounds duller than it feels in use. It has been judged best small car by a panel of 30 UK motoring critics.

Renault’s other headliner at the event holds a bigger accolade. The electric Scenic E-Tech was overall winner in the European Car of the Year awards. This is no mean feat, beating the new BMW 5-series, BYD Seal, Kia EV9, Peugeot E-3008 and 3008, Toyota C-HR, and Volvo EX30. It is Renault’s seventh ECOTY win. Clios won in 1991 and 2006 and the Scenic on its debut in 1997.

It is an attractive mid-sized family car, built in France, with a range of up to 379 miles for the 87 kWh 220hp version, and light for the class at 1.9 tons. Prices start at £37,495 for the 170hp version in Techno Comfort specification with a 260-mile range on a 60 kWh battery. It can be charged from 15 to 80 per cent on a rapid charger in around half an hour.

Renault, aware of the fall-off in private purchases of electric cars, added this cheaper model a few months ago to reach more customers. The 220hp version is offered in Techno, Esprit Alpine and Iconic specification, priced at £40,995, £43,495 and £45,495 respectively. Overall, Renault UK sales in the first four months are 8,000 higher than the same period last year.

Scenic began life as the Mégane Scénic. It was the first compact multi-purpose vehicle, smaller than the Espace which started the MPV trend and is no longer imported to the UK. Today’s Scenic has moved on from the functional carry-all to an aspirational shape with the in-vogue high face and chiselled rear styling. It looks important. At 176 inches long it is sized for urban life.

The only one at the event was the Iconic, carrying celebratory ECOTY decals. It is capable of 0-62mph in 7.9 seconds. Pop-out door handles are from a class above. Inside, a coarse grey fabric spreads from the fascia top up the thick screen pillars and into the roof. The safety belt holsters on the front seats were fiddly to engage at first attempts.

The steering was light and easy at urban speeds, becoming rather too direct and fast for my tastes at 60mph. The ride on the imposing 20-inch alloys was not as good as the Clio. As I said, first impressions but Clio would be the one I would take home.

Clio: From £17,795 or £248 over 49 months.

Eco: 36mpg including a very hilly route.

Scenic E-Tech: From £37,495 or £429 over 49 months.