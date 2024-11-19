A festive story, by former children’s laureate, Joseph Coelho, is the backdrop to this year’s Christmas at Chatsworth celebrations.

The main character in “Henry and the Lion’s Christmas Feast” is inspired by the real-life Henry Cavendish, an eminent 18th century scientist and grandson of the 2nd Duke of Devonshire.

In Coelho’s story young Henry and a little lion – inspired by the magnificent stone statues of lions in the Sculpture Gallery - go off a quest and encounter adventures along the way.

This Christmas (until January 5) visitors can follow in the footsteps of the story’s protagonists, with scenery and decorations incorporating the book’s illustrations, created by illustrator Vivien Mildenberger.

Christmas at Chatsworth House. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Visitors will be able to spot the characters as they journey through the house, with a menace of mischievous mice hiding along the route, carrying food to the feast.

In the garden, an interactive light trail takes in some of Chatsworth's best-loved landmarks culminating in a colourful animated projection on the house.

The Christmas Market (until December 1) meanwhile features more than 100 market stalls offering a wide range of gifts and decorations, plus live music and seasonal food and drink.

The market is held on Lodge Hill, which is located between the Stables and the house entrance.

The magnificent Grade I-listed pile in Derbyshire, often described as one of Britain’s favourite stately homes, has been home to the Cavendish family for almost 500 years and has been passed down through 17 generations.

According to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions, it was the 60th most visited attraction in the UK in 2023, with 604,624 visitors.

While it is still owned by the family, the estate is leased to the Chatsworth House Trust, which is a registered charity. It has been used as a location for a number of TV and film productions.