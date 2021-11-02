A Christmas tree at Trinity Leeds Shopping Centre. (Pic credit: Danny Lawson / PA)

The Christmas lights switch on is a modern tradition that should get everyone excited about the festive season.

Yorkshire’s cities and villages are organising fun, magical and elaborate Christmas lights events this year.

Here are the dates and times for each.

Normanton

The event will take place in Normanton High Street on November 26 from 4pm.

The admission is free.

Yeadon

The Christmas lights event will be held in the Yeadon Town Hall on November 21.

The day will start off with its annual Christmas Fayre with stalls packed with local produce and a variety of alluring Christmas crafts and homemade items.

The Christmas lights switch on will start from 4pm; a range of performances from local bands and choirs will entertain the crowd including Futurist Theatre Productions’ Christmas Spectacular cast before the grand lights switch on event at 5.30pm.

It’s free entry.

Wakefield

The Christmas lights will be switched on in The Ridings Shopping Centre between 12pm and 5pm on November 19.

The setting is perfect for a fun day of Christmas shopping before watching the lights turn on.

There is no admission fee.

Doncaster

This event will be held in Tickhill on November 25 between 5pm and 8pm.

Surrounded by a variety of shops, there will be plenty to do at this free event.

Sheffield

The free light up celebrations will take place across the city centre on November 21 from 2pm to 6.30pm with the illuminations starting at 5.30pm.

There will be plenty of entertainment on offer including street entertainers such as a giant animated polar bear, kid’s TV and film costume characters, balloon modelling, storytelling and craft activities, fairground rides and some Christmas music.

Another free event in Sheffield is The Big Christmas Light Switch On held at TRAXX Sheffield on November 27 from 7pm to 11pm.

Malton

The Malton Christmas Light Switch On event will be held in the Market Place on November 26 from 3.50pm to 4.45pm and is organised by Malton Town Council.

There will be brass bands playing, carol singing, poems read by the local school and a special appearance from Santa Claus himself in the Grotto.