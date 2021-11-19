Bedale Christmas Market. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Whether you’re in the mood for browsing stalls selling handmade trinkets or sitting at a café indulging in a glass of mulled wine or hot chocolate, Yorkshire’s markets offer plenty of variety.

Here’s what you need to know about Yorkshire’s Christmas markets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great Yorkshire Christmas Fair, Harrogate

The Harrogate fair is hosted by organisers of the Summer Grand Sale and will be taking place in the Great Yorkshire Show Grounds.

This is an indoor festival featuring 155 companies selling all sorts of items, from festive décor and elaborate wreaths to unique food, intricate gifts and delightful stocking fillers.

There will also be two spacious restaurants, a café, a champagne bar and free parking.

It will be held between Thursday, December 2 and Sunday, December 5, from 9:30am to 5pm on Thursday to Saturday and 9:30am to 4pm on Sunday.

Advance tickets cost £5 and you can book them on the UK Grand Sales website.

Harrogate Christmas Fayre

Harrogate town centre will be organising its annual Christmas market from December 3 to 12, including an exciting mix of local traders and traditional European Christmas stalls.

As well as the many stalls and entertainment shows, there will be arts and crafts from artisan creators, delicious festive treats for visitors to sample and buy, festive decorations for your tree and home and a wide variety of unique gifts to inspire you this Christmas.

Along with Christmas music, there will also be entertainment for children to set the perfect festive atmosphere.

The opening hours are:

Monday to Wednesday - from 10am to 7pm

Thursday to Saturday - from 10am to 9pm

Sunday - from 10am to 5pm

Knaresborough Christmas Market

The Market Square will be packed with stalls against the backdrop of Knaresborough’s sparkling Christmas tree next to the Old Market Cross.

The market will provide visitors with seasonal goods, gifts and locally sourced food and drinks.

It will take place across two days, Saturday, December 4, and Sunday, December 5.

There is no fee for entry to the market.

Living North Christmas Fair

The Living North Christmas Fair will return to the York Racecourse and will host more than 250 specially picked exhibitors from across the region.

You can sample delicious local food, shop for Christmas presents, or enjoy a nice hot chocolate.

It will be open from November 11 to November 14 and advance tickets will cost £7 and £6 for Concessions (over 60s, NHS staff and members of the Armed Forces), plus a booking fee.

You can buy the tickets on the website.

York Christmas Market

This year, the very popular St Nicholas Fair will return to York on Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square.

It will include stalls stocked with local produce and handmade gifts and the whole venue will be decorated for a stunning winter wonderland experience.

The event will run from November 18 to December 23 - Sunday to Thursday from 10am to 6pm and Friday and Saturday from 10am to 8pm.

Entry admission is free.

Bedale Christmas Festival

Celebrate Christmas in Bedale Hall, North End, to enjoy a craft and gift fair and visit Santa’s Grotto. There will also be an open air market in Market Place.

The festival will be held on November 27 from 10am to 11:30pm.

To find out about ticket prices, please email: [email protected]

Malton Christmas Market

There will be food stalls, gift ideas, street food, and family entertainment at Malton Christmas Market this year.

Attractions include fairground rides and a Santa’s Grotto,as well as live music and all of the festival classics.

It will be held in the centre of Malton and will start on December 4 and end on December 5 from 9am to 4pm.

There is no admission fee.

Sheffield Christmas Markets

The market celebrates Sheffield’s independent shops and business owners, and offers the full shopping experience with more than 50 log cabins.

There will be a traditional German sausage grill, pizzas, chimney cakes, churros and so many other types of food and drinks to try out.

A Santa’s Grotto will also be available for families and their children.

The market will be open from Monday, November 12, from 10am to 6pm (Sunday to Thursday) and from 10am to 8pm (Friday and Saturday) all the way throughout December.

The event is free to enter.

Whitby Christmas Festival

Whitby Town Council has decided to host a Christmas market which will be taking place in various locations around Whitby from November 26 at 5pm to November 28 at 4pm following the cancellation of last year’s event due to Covid.

Unlike previous years, this year’s event will be held on a smaller scale and will exclude the Entertainment Marquee, Festival Stage, Street Theatre or the Lantern Parade.

Beverley Festival of Christmas

The event takes place every year on the second Sunday in December and the centre of Beverley turns into a magical Christmas wonderland with more than 110 stalls filled with stunning Christmas gifts and locally sourced treats.

This year, the event will take place on December 12 from 10am to 4pm and will begin with the Christmas Parade that starts from Wednesday Market to Saturday Market.