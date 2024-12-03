Coca-Cola Christmas truck makes a ‘surprise’ stop in Yorkshire outside a village pub

Excitement has been building up at a Yorkshire pub which was chosen to host the Coca Cola truck today (December 3) in a surprise stop.

The British Oak Pub on Westerton Road in Tingley, West Yorkshire (in between Leeds and Wakefield) experienced a taste of the holiday season when the famous red truck pulled up.

Landlord of The British Oak Pub Tracey Leadbeater, said: “This is amazing, it’s fantastic for the community. We got it here in Tingley, Wakefield just for you guys.”

The British Oak Pub is part of The Craft Union Pub group who partner with Coca-Cola.

WF3 Kindness volunteers

Tracey added: “Christmas isn’t just about buying presents, it's about community and all coming together. That's what we as a pub aim for day in day out.”

The truck will remain at the pub until 8pm with crowds expected.

Visitors will be welcomed with an ice-cold Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, have the opportunity to take home exclusive Coca-Cola merchandise if they purchase a qualifying drink or meal on the day, all whilst capturing a photo in front of the iconic red truck.

Tracey, who has run the pub for just over a year, said she was ecstatic the truck stop event would support FareShare, the UK’s biggest charity fighting hunger and food waste. The pub also partnered with WF3 Kindness charity for the event.

The British Oak Pub Landlord Tracey Leadbeater

For every person that attends the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour, the equivalent of a meal will be donated on their behalf. Coca-Cola aims to donate the equivalent of up to a total of a million meals via FareShare this festive season.

FareShare works with the food industry to redistribute surplus food, which might otherwise go to waste, to a network of 8,000 charities and community groups across the UK.

These groups include community centres, faith groups, homelessness shelters, refuges, and schools, all working hard to support people in need. Food is used to bring people together, strengthening communities and helping people access vital support services.

Kirsty Ford, Head of Fundraising at FareShare said: “We are so grateful to Coca-Cola for their continued support for FareShare. These invaluable donations help us get good-to-eat food to the people who need it rather than going to waste.

People eagerly awaited a photo opportunity with the truck

“Every day, the food we redistribute to a network of over 8,000 charities in every region helps to strengthen communities. Coca-Cola’s generous support for FareShare is instrumental in helping people affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

“This support means charities can unite more people through food to form connections and access essential support services. Thank you for helping FareShare make the food go further.”

This year, the Coca-Cola Truck Tour focuses on “the ambition to make kindness travel”.

Echoing the wider Coca-Cola Christmas campaign message, “The World Needs More Santas”, the tour encourages visitors to embrace their inner Santa and share an act of kindness with others during the festive season.

Florence Wheatley, Marketing Manager for Coca-Cola Great Britain Coca-Cola, said: “Coca-Cola has and remains synonymous with Christmas, with many people eagerly awaiting the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour and Holidays Are Coming advert to create a little festive magic.

