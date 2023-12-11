Gallery: Inside the colourful home of Yorkshire couple with Willy Wonka Christmas lights
Michael Fenning, 39, and Paul Fenning, 33, have covered the outside of their Doncaster home in oompa loompas, golden tickets, hundreds of blinking multi-coloured lights and one dashing Willy Wonka.
Inside their home stand four Wonka-themed Christmas trees, along with sweet decorations and lights adorning everywhere from the kitchen-dining room to the bedroom, living room and back garden.
Michael, who works for a bakery, said: “We just love seeing kids’ faces light up when they see the house when they come around the corner.”
The couple began elaborately decorating their home during the first Covid lockdown, with their first house lighting project being the Grinch.
Michael said: “We did the Grinch and obviously because no one had anything to do it just went berserk and people just came out in droves and it was just mental. Crowds of people were coming around to see the house and see the lights and then literally it’s just been a thing that we’ve done every year since then.”
Since then, they have adorned their home for special holidays, including Frozen last Christmas.
Paul said: “With the last couple of years feeling slightly strange with Covid, it’s just nice to keep that Christmas magic alive”.
