Harrogate Borough Council took the decision to withhold its licence on the basis of advice it received from the emergency services about perceived weaknesses of the site in terms of counter-terrorism security and Covid safety.

But now Crimple, the family-owned and run garden centre on Leeds Road near Pannal which has undergone a £4 million investment over the summer, has offered a home to the stallholders of the cancelled annual event.

Crimple will be host a Christmas Market Weekend on November 27 and 28 with more than 20 food and craft stalls, supplier tastings, children’s activities, a festive animal farm, face painting, treasure trails, wreath making demos and live music.

An artists impression of how the newly revamped food hall will look

This will be in addition to a huge Christmas shop selling decorations and gifts and the recently-opened new venue's giant food hall.

Brian Dunsby OBE, organiser of the traditional Harrogate Christmas Market, said: “I’ve been working closely with Crimple and I am so pleased they have offered a home to many of the stallholders who should have been at the cancelled Harrogate Christmas Market this year.

“It’s been a tough few years for many independent traders so this is great news and in true community spirit.

"Crimple provides an attractive under-cover heated location for a Christmas Market, right next door to their popular garden centre and their new food hall.”

Keren Shaw, Operations Director at Crimple said: “Our vision for Crimple is a place which brings people together through a dynamic shopping, dining and lifestyle experience.

"Our Christmas Market Weekend is a fantastic example of this, whether it’s supporting local suppliers, musicians or indeed being able to offer a home to the local stallholders from the much-loved Harrogate Christmas Market.

"We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Crimple, whether it’s through a weekly shop, a catch up over food and drink, or hosting a private event.”

Richard Van Opstal, owner of Harrogate-based Woodcutter Creations, is one stallholder who was affected by the cancellation of the Harrogate Christmas Market.

Richard said: “I was saddened and frustrated when the Harrogate Christmas Market was cancelled. As a Harrogate based company, we have been participating for a number of years.

"It is a really important local event for our business and generates local enquiries and all year round sales for us.