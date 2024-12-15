How I use unusual metals more often seen in Formula One cars to make my wedding rings, says Sheffield jeweller

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flinn & Steel is an artisanal jewellery house specialising in crafting distinctive wedding rings, showcasing an array of unconventional metals.

Their collection features stainless steel, damascus, tantalum, cobalt, titanium, tungsten, as well as silver and gold.

It is all the brainchild of Jessica Flinn Allen and her team who also owns Jessica Flinn Ltd jewellers in the same building in Sheffield.

Jessica Flinn-Allen at Flinn & Steel Room One, Cybor House, 1 Tapton House Rd, Sheffield. Jess set up their jewllery business four years ago in a workshop in their home in the Peak DIstrict. They now employ 25 people and have just launched a new collection of wedding rings in their workshop in Sheffield in a range of alternative metals, including; stainless steel, tantalum, black zirconium, titanium, tungsten and gold.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

“Having studied metalwork and jewellery at Sheffield Hallam University I started Jessica Flinn Ltd selling my stainless steel jewellery, mainly bracelets, wholesale, exhibitions, trade fairs and into other jewellers,” explains the mum-of-two. “Sheffield is the home of steel and customers love the extra bit of details you get with Sheffield steel.

"I didn’t have a shop or a website at that point. It went really well for the first couple of years. At one point I had 80 different shops across the country stocking my jewellery.” But slowly they started to disappear. “It felt like that business came and went over a five year period.” She opened her own shop on Sharrowvale Road in Sheffield, but struggled.

"While I was there I started to do wedding and engagements rings and that’s where things started to really click into place.” She closed down the shop and launched a bespoke wedding ring service from a spare bedroom in her house, a converted church in Hollow Meadows – just six months before giving birth to her first child.

“I look back and see that as the pivotal turning on point in my businesses,” says Jessica. “It wasn’t ideal to start with as customers would have to come through our house and we’d have to make sure it was really tidy and showroom presentable – not easy with a baby.” She started by designing engagements rings and sell a wedding band to their partner as an add on.

Flinn & Steel Titanium and Gold wedding band

"I used lots of small trades people for these and my engagement rings were still the main part of my business. I worked with a chap called James who made the wedding rings for me in Crookes and one day, when my baby was about four months old – you don’t get maternity leave when you run your own business – I drove over to him to collect some wedding rings he’d made,

"On the way back somehow I lost them. I thought this is it. You can’t miss a wedding day, people are relying on you. There was no way James could make them again for me in the timescale. I said to my husband Ollie this a disaster, I’ve ruined these people’s weddings.

"Ollie is amazing and infuriatingly talented and he said, ‘I’ve got this let me bus a lathe and I’ll figure it out. My husband is so talented – and that’s what he did.

"He bought a lathe went down into our basement and spent 48 hours trying to figure it out and by the end of the weekend he presented me with some stainless steel wedding bands – not quite perfect but very close. But just as Jessica Flinn was growing again, Covid struck and weddings stopped and therefore all her customers, dried up.

Flinn & Steel - Fingerprint ring

“Almost overnight everything stopped. Weddings were stopped indefinitely, my suppliers weren’t able to ship me stones, workshops were closed. It was like five years of hard work turned off overnight.”

She and Ollie realised they had to do something in order to survive.

It was to be the start of a new phase in Jessica’s business with Ollie who has a background in furniture making and design.

"Ollie made the rings and I would do the marketing.” From their spare bedroom Jessica built a website initially calling the new business Sheffield Steel Rings originally and then rebranded it not so long ago to Flinn & Steel.” It the first few months they sold £8,000 of steel wedding bands.

Some of the wedding bands from Flinn & Steel Room One, Cybor House, 1 Tapton House Rd, Sheffield. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

"We set up a Covid collection counter and over time it has just grown and grown.” Jessica now runs the two complementary businesses side by side.

Flinn & Steel is the more masculine style arm of the business compared to Jessica Flinn which is a more traditional type of jewelers, although they are popular with male and female and LBGTQ customers. "Some of our gay customers just want something that’s a bit different and we are their for that individuality. We also get a lot of second weddings, people who have already had children – I’d say our customers are slightly older than the traditional wedding industry. Our average Flinn and Steel customer is 30 to 60. We are responding to our customers needs.”

Ollie no longer makes the rings instead Jessica uses a number of artisan makers from across the country that specialise in working with different type of metals as she has expanded from using just steel in her rings to using a variety of metals including damascus, tantalum, cobalt, titanium and tungsten.

"The supply of Sheffield steel is challenging, the actual manufacture if challenging and so we decided after a little while we would launch other lines. We moved into damascus which is an amazing folded metal that has loads of patterns that’s forged in Sweden.

“We then moved in to tantalum which is this amazing dark smoky metal, it’s almost black but not quite. It’s super durable. TiItanium is classic for wedding bands and there are brilliant manufacturers in the UK for it. I’m really proud to say we work with some of the best workshops in UK.”

But isn’t just the metals that are different. Jessica loves tech and uses the latest software to help with her designs, including CAD (computer aided drawing) and 3D printing.

"It’s a very different world to the traditional bench jewellery. I’m always looking for new software and a new way of doing things.”

Flinn & Steel's latest collection, features rings made from carbon fibre, a material so strong it even rivals steel. With uses in Formula 1 cars, high-performance bikes, and even spaceships, Flinn & Steel has harnessed the power of carbon fibre to create a collection of wedding rings that combines cutting edge durability with sleek, lightweight design.

"Each of the three rings in the collection is made from a combination of carbon fibre and titanium, meaning every ring has a comfortable, smooth titanium inner band and a stronger-than-steel carbon fibre outer band,” explains Jessica.

Flinn & Steel’s Carbon Fibre Collection is a reflection of the brand’s commitment to using cutting-edge and innovative materials, they aim to create an offering which sets them apart from other wedding ring specialists. By harnessing these materials they are able to create distinctive rings that combine style with resilience, all the while offering couples a modern alternative to traditional wedding band.

So why are couples looking to move away from the more tradtioanl metals for their wedding rings.

“Fundamentally it is a price point thing – the price of gold is as high as it has never been so high,” says Jessica. “Secondly our customers are wanting something that feels a bit different. It’s less traditional and durable all these metals will last a lifetime although we do advise people to take them off when they go to the gym.

“I have a great team behind me - it’s grown from just the two of us in the house in 2021 when we launched to having a team of staff and two dedicated showrooms in Sheffield.”