'I'm a real life Grinch - I spread Christmas mayhem for children all over the UK'
Ryan Swain, 34, decided to take up the role after being compared to his hero, Jim Carrey, since childhood. Despite the job being unpaid, and one of the "hardest" of his career, Ryan says it's worth it to put smiles on the faces of vulnerable people around the UK.
He sneakily "gatecrashes" hospitals, SEN groups and community hubs to spread festive mayhem - telling jokes, eating onions "like a maniac", and 'swallowing light bulbs' like the real thing.
Ryan, an actor, from Malton, said: "I love the character so much - and I wanted to put my own spin on it too, even though Jim Carrey is my hero. It's all about the big, mischievous, cheeky energy.
"Everything I do is improv - I've got jokes, and a lot of families bring in their own props, like onions. I try to keep it personal to each family."
Ryan began playing the festive character in 2022 - after being told since childhood he had similar mannerisms to Jim Carrey.
As a student at the Scarborough School of Arts, he was known for straying away from scripts, veering into "Carrey-style" improvisation.
A number of his friends pointed out the similarities - and he quickly became Ryan's Hollywood hero.
"I always used to fly off the handle with scripts," Ryan said. "People would always say things like: 'God, he's just like Jim Carrey.' "I've been watching his films for around 30 years, and I've studied all his mannerisms.
"As a performer, no-one likes to be compared to anyone else - but he's always been a hero of mine."
Ryan was asked to perform as The Grinch for a Winter Wonderland event opportunity in November 2023 - and he decided to perform as the 'Jim Carrey Grinch.' Since then, he's played as the furry festive character each Christmas, visiting children around the UK.
His act, while mostly improvised, involves him telling jokes for the children and adults, as well as "maniacally" eating onions and, more recently, sugar glass light bulbs.
"Some of my jokes are very cheeky, and they fly over the kids' heads," he added. "I did a gig last weekend [November 23] with Chris Kamara, and I 'gatecrashed' this awards ceremony.
"I said: 'I'm the biggest star of Christmas, even bigger than you, Chris Kamara - I'm so big, you could put me on top of your Christmas tree.'
“A lot of families also bring in onions. I'll pick them up, juggle with them, hold one and bite into it raw, before eating loads of it like a maniac. Then I breathe into the children's faces."
It takes Ryan over an hour to get into make-up for each gig - every wrinkle and tuft of fur is carefully glued to his face.
He says the time it takes to prepare for the role every year has made it his most difficult yet.
But, despite not being paid for it, he says it's "all worth it in the end."
"When Jim Carrey talks about the role, he says it feels like being buried alive," he said. "And I get it - it's one of the funnest gigs to do, but also one of the hardest. It takes me around an-hour-and-a-half to get ready - preparing the make-up and the costume.
"But you're going out there and making a big difference. There's a lot of people who find Christmas very daunting - why not go out there and spread some Christmas cheer for them."
The 'Yorkshire Grinch's' next stops are the York Hospital on blood day (December 10) and Scarborough District Hospital on December 12.
"I have decided to volunteer my time, donate some gifts and bring some festive fun and frolics to those who are feeling unwell this Christmas at my local hospitals," he added.
"We will be visiting both York and Scarborough on blood days so it'll be very busy. I can't wait to spend some time with the children and bring them some festive cheer - rather than festive sneer, which the character is known for."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.