As Christmas lights twinkle on a frosty horizon, there are few adventures more enticing than a trip to Lapland, a magical destination promising once-in-a-lifetime moments and festive fun for kids big and small.

Best known for its most famous resident, this winter wonderland of frozen fells, endless forests and glistening lakes is much more than just the home of Santa Claus and his merry band of elves.

The northernmost region of the Nordics is a place of exceptional beauty and strong indigenous culture, where you can hang out with reindeers by day and stand under the ethereal northern lights by night.

Sami reindeer herders. Picture credit: Canterbury Travel/PA.

Lapland covers a vast area of northern Finland, Sweden and Norway but it’s Finland that is considered to be the home of Santa.

The accolade was given in 1927 when a Finnish radio broadcaster declared that the big man’s workshop had been discovered in Korvatunturi or ‘Ear Fell’ – a rock formation shaped like an ear allowing children to whisper their wishes.

Given the destination was too remote and inaccessible, the town of Rovaniemi 200 miles south was chosen as an alternative in 1985. Today, the Santa Claus Village is the city’s top tourist attraction. Open year-round, it offers an array of fairytale fun and games, festive-themed shopping options and the chance to pop into Santa’s Office.

It’s possible to visit and experience the wintry delights of Lapland throughout the season but special family trips with a Christmas focus start towards the end of November and last around a month. For a precious few weeks, every branch and rooftop is blanketed under thick sparkling snow.

A husky ride. Picture credit: Canterbury Travel/PA.

Many trips to see Santa last several days but that comes as a cost. A more affordable option for a family is to opt for a day trip to Lapland which typically costs from around £700 per person – at least half the price of a multi-day trip.

In what must surely be the best day out ever, it’s possible to experience all the fun of Lapland and be back home in time for bedtime.

The fun begins bright and early with a three-and-a-half-hour charter flight taking-off before 8am in the UK, bound for the high Arctic settlement of Enontekio in Finland, close to the border with Norway.

Once on the ground, guests embark on a wintry whirlwind of sleigh rides, reindeer-petting excursions, ice sculpture crafting and tobogganing. After six exhilarating hours it’s time to head home, landing back in the UK at around 10pm. But not before getting the chance to meet Santa himself.

Those who have the time to linger a little longer should head to Luosto, a quiet spot 90 minutes’ north of Rovaniemi. In the run-up to Christmas, the popular Finnish ski resort transforms into Santa’s forest hideaway and during the season there are almost daily departures.

Best of all, it’s quiet and tranquil with miles of trails and swathes of safe spaces for kids to enjoy the snow.

A three-night trip will allow enough time to search for Saint Nick and embark on a series of exciting Arctic adventures. The quest takes in snowmobiling, thrilling husky rides, a trip to Santa’s post office, the chance to feed Rudolph and his mates and even a visit to see Mrs Claus.

The fun culminates in a private audience with the man himself who presents each child a very special gift.

For extra magic, guests have the option of staying in a beautiful log cabin deep in the woods and the whole experience is overseen by Santa’s little helpers – a team of cheeky elves with their own language, played by professional actors who never break character and deliver pure Christmas spirit.

Children above the age of two are permitted, but this is a trip best suited for slightly older little ones. There are no baby changing facilities and the terrain is often snowy and bumpy so the use pushchairs is not always easy.

The magic of Lapland endures even for kids who may be too old to still believe in Father Christmas, so pre-teens will also enjoy the thrill of experiencing the Arctic.

Lapland has been home to the Sami people since just after the Ice Age. This indigenous group are traditionally nomadic reindeer herders and have become well known for their beautiful crafts and unique culture.

Visitors can get a taste of the Sami way of life which remains an important part of the fabric of Lapland.

The lavvu is where much of the action takes place. These temporary dwellings that resemble tipis are where Sami families traditional gather and often spend the night.

Beside a roaring fire, warming cups of berry juice bubble are enjoyed while Sami herders share stories of their ancestors and way of life travelling across the land with their reindeer. Just don’t ask how many they have – it’s the equivalent of someone asking you how much money you have in your bank account.

Ranking at the top of most bucket lists is seeing the Northern Lights and, according to experts, this year is considered to be the best to see them.

Scientists and leading astronomers have predicted that 2024 will offer the best odds and optimal conditions for the aurora borealis (the scientific name for the phenomenon) to truly shine. In fact, recent weeks have seen the lights dance across the skies in the UK.

Experts at NASA have revealed the sun is about to reach a solar maximum – the highest point during its 11-year cycle – meaning solar storms and other disturbances will create conditions for spectacular and more frequent celestial displays.

A three-night Magical Interlude trip with Canterbury Travel (canterburytravel.com) starts from £1,370 per person, includes flights from Manchester, Gatwick or Stansted, all activities and some meals. Snow suits and boots are also provided.