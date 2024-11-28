The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decorated hall is open every Friday to Monday until Sunday December 22, 10.30am to 3pm.

The scene is set for a fairy tale-themed Christmas. The rooms are adorned with sparkling lights, fairy tale inspired decorations and the fresh sweet smell of winter foliage from the garden.

A spokesman said: “From the moment you arrive you will enter a fairy tale atmosphere in the house, with Christmas trees and decorations from some of the most beloved fairy tales, such as Cinderella, Snow Queen and Hansel and Gretel.”

A fairy tale Christmas at The National Trust property Ormesby Hall, North Yorkshire. Pictured Wendy Adamson, amongst the presents in the Hansel and Gretel Room. Picture: James Hardisty

You will be able to take home a memento of your festive day at Ormesby Hall by printing five free photograph prints, thanks to our photo service partner CEWE. You can find a CEWE photostation in the dining room and print pictures from your visit directly from your phone.

You can also enjoy seasonal food and hot drinks from the cafe with last orders at 3pm.

Normal admission applies to visit Ormesby Hall, house, garden and cafe. Please note last entry into the house is 3pm.

You can add a touch of magic to your visit with a new Father Christmas experience, The Frost Kingdom Show. Families can come along and enjoy the show, featuring Father Christmas, the Snow Queen and Jack Frost, followed by a meet and greet and photo opportunity with the characters and elves. Each ticket includes a craft gift to take home.

Wendy Adamson, arranging the gowns on the Gallery for The Welcome To The Fairy Tale Ball. Picture: James Hardisty.

The event is in partnership with the Walking Theatre Company and runs each weekend, from Saturday, December 7, to Sunday, December 22.

Ormesby Hall was home to the Pennyman family for 360 years and was given to the National Trust in 1962. The house, garden and parkland are a green oasis in the heart of industrial Middlesbrough, on the edge of the North York Moors.