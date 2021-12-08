Six amazing Yorkshire gift voucher and experience ideas to buy your loved ones this Christmas

An Alpaca from Beacon Alpacas at the Great Yorkshire Showground with The Yorkshire Vet star, Julian Norton. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

We’re only 17 days away from Christmas Day and the frantic shopping has begun.

Here are six fun gift voucher and experience ideas based in Yorkshire to get you inspired.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alpaca walk near York

This gift experience for two people is ideal for any animal loving friends and family.

The walk lasts roughly one and a half hours and the price is £45 for two people.

The address is: Beacon Alpacas, Suncliffe Beacon Farm, Malton Street, Husthwaite, YO61 4PD.

The vouchers are valid for six months from the date of purchase and you can buy the voucher by visiting the Uniquely Local website.

Wine Tasting at Lazy Lounge

This voucher is for Lazy Lounge in Leeds and the session lasts approximately two and a half hours.

The tasting includes three food pairings with a host detailing interesting facts and knowledge about the world of wine.

The voucher costs £20 and is available on Tuesdays at 6:30pm and Saturdays at 4pm - although for Saturdays, you will have to book three months in advance due to popularity.

The address is: Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4JY.

You can book on the Lazy Lounge website.

Peniston Pies cookery course

This voucher is perfect for anyone you know who loves to cook.

Recipients can pick out any of the following courses:

- Great British Puddings and Tea Time Treats

- Perfect Pork Pies

- Food for Friends

- Flavours of Italy

- Bread-making for Beginners

The address is: Gyn Race, Royd Lane, Millhouse Green, Penistone, Sheffield, S36 9NY.

The voucher costs £88 per person including lunch.

You can buy a voucher by visiting the Uniquely Local website.

City Helicopter Sightseeing for two

You can take a helicopter ride over one of the 17 listed cities and experience the skilled technique of flying.

The voucher costs £185 and you can buy the voucher by visiting the Virgin Experience Days website.

One night for two at a classic British Inn

Greene King has numerous hotels dotted around the most stunning parts of the country; whether you are in the mood for an upscale city experience or a quaint village, you will be sure to find the ideal location for you and your special someone.

Th voucher is £70 and is valid for six months from the date of issue and you can buy the voucher on the Virgin Experience Days website.

Spa Day for two at Bannatyne Health Clubs

Pick a friend or a partner and head over to one of the 30 Bannatyne Health Clubs across England for a relaxing spa day.

The voucher includes two treatments, 40 minutes each, of your choice for each person and visitors can enjoy full access to the spa’s facilities including a swimming pool, sauna, steam room, gym and many more amenities.