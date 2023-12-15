Teen girls appeal for teddy bear donations for children in hospital at Christmas
Middlethorpe Hall in York will be accepting donations of new soft toys for children at Leeds Children’s Hospital on Sunday (17 December) between 4pm and 7pm. The campaign is being run by sixteen-year old Juliet Taylor and her family from Bishopthorpe, who have been delivering bears to the neurology, oncology and neurosurgery wards at LGI since 2011.
Speaking to The Yorkshire Post with her twin sister Ella, and cousin Sophie (14), who help run the collection, Juliet says how “special” the annual event has been.
Explaining how the tradition started, Juliet explains: “When I was three, I was diagnosed with a brain tumour on Christmas Eve, and I got a bear.” The bear, which she named Coldpaws, stayed with her for the duration of her treatment over the following years.
“I spent quite a lot of time in hospital between three and seven years of age,” she says. Now fully recovered, Juliet praised the hospital staff who helped her.
Coldpaws was of such comfort to Juliet, and provided so much hope, that she wanted to share the joy that she got with others going through similar experiences.
If people are unable to attend Sunday’s event at Middlethorpe Hall, they can still help the campaign. “We’ve got a JustGiving page,” says Ella, explaining how money they raise is used to buy soft toys for them to donate to the hospital.
The crowdfunding page is hoping to raise the modest total of £250 to buy teddy bears for children on ward L52 at Leeds General Infirmary, before making the delivery on 23 December.
“We all go on the ward,” explains Juliet. “We’ve taken them to children and it’s special.”
The teddy bears are used by the hospital throughout the year and the three girls leave no doubt about the impact of the work they’ve done. When asked how many bears they’ve donated over the last 12 years, they say they’ve donated more than 3,000 bears to children at the hospital.
Leeds Children’s Hospital is due to be rebuilt as part of an enormous project at LGI. The new hospital will be on the site of the now-demolished Old Nurse’s Home. The design for the new Children’s Hospital has long term patients in mind, understanding that the hospital is home for an extended period for a large number of children who visit.
The work will also see a new hospital for adults combined in the same building.
Dame Linda Pollard, chair of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "The building of two new hospitals in Leeds is one of the most important developments in the city for a generation."
The work is being funded by the Government’s plans to create 40 new hospitals by 2030.
