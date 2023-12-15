An appeal for people to donate teddy bears for children in hospital will see a special collection event in York this weekend.

Middlethorpe Hall in York will be accepting donations of new soft toys for children at Leeds Children’s Hospital on Sunday (17 December) between 4pm and 7pm. The campaign is being run by sixteen-year old Juliet Taylor and her family from Bishopthorpe, who have been delivering bears to the neurology, oncology and neurosurgery wards at LGI since 2011.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post with her twin sister Ella, and cousin Sophie (14), who help run the collection, Juliet says how “special” the annual event has been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Explaining how the tradition started, Juliet explains: “When I was three, I was diagnosed with a brain tumour on Christmas Eve, and I got a bear.” The bear, which she named Coldpaws, stayed with her for the duration of her treatment over the following years.

Twins Ella and Juliet Taylor 16 with cousin Sophie Curtis 14 among teddy bears.

“I spent quite a lot of time in hospital between three and seven years of age,” she says. Now fully recovered, Juliet praised the hospital staff who helped her.

Coldpaws was of such comfort to Juliet, and provided so much hope, that she wanted to share the joy that she got with others going through similar experiences.

If people are unable to attend Sunday’s event at Middlethorpe Hall, they can still help the campaign. “We’ve got a JustGiving page,” says Ella, explaining how money they raise is used to buy soft toys for them to donate to the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crowdfunding page is hoping to raise the modest total of £250 to buy teddy bears for children on ward L52 at Leeds General Infirmary, before making the delivery on 23 December.

Juliet Taylor 16 with Coldpaws, the teddy bear she was given whilst in the LGI with a brain tumour.

“We all go on the ward,” explains Juliet. “We’ve taken them to children and it’s special.”

The teddy bears are used by the hospital throughout the year and the three girls leave no doubt about the impact of the work they’ve done. When asked how many bears they’ve donated over the last 12 years, they say they’ve donated more than 3,000 bears to children at the hospital.

Leeds Children’s Hospital is due to be rebuilt as part of an enormous project at LGI. The new hospital will be on the site of the now-demolished Old Nurse’s Home. The design for the new Children’s Hospital has long term patients in mind, understanding that the hospital is home for an extended period for a large number of children who visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work will also see a new hospital for adults combined in the same building.

Dame Linda Pollard, chair of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "The building of two new hospitals in Leeds is one of the most important developments in the city for a generation."