The best red wines to have this Christmas - whatever the occasion

There is nothing quite like the warm, rounded flavours of a good red wine at Christmas. Whether you prefer a lightweight Pinot or an elegant Bordeaux, there are wines that will wrap themselves around festive flavours with ease. Here are my top choices for some of the different events of the season.

A late-night supper

If you have a houseful of family, then it is always good to have something prepared for a late-night supper, from paté and crusty bread to a shepherd’s pie that will line stomachs and stave off hunger until a late breakfast next day. You will need wine too. Try these.

The Douro is now making glorious table wines

Pierre Jaurant French Malbec, Vin de France, Aldi £4.65: A decent, good-drinking, robust Malbec from the original home of this grape. With dark plum and blackberry fruit, rounded out with soft tannins, this will accompany a plate of cold meats and cheese.

Extra Special Garnacha 2023, Carineña, Spain Asda £6.75: Made from old Garnacha vines grown in central Spain, this is a rich, intense wine with cherry and blackberry fruit, laced with spice and liquorice. Perfect to go alongside any spicy dish, especially if there is chorizo on the plate.

Antonin Rodet Pinot Noir 2023, France, Morrisons down from £9 to £7.50 with a More card until 1 January: Not all French Pinot has to come from Burgundy, and this is a delicious, soft, cherry-filled wine that will partner all kinds of savoury nibbles or even a turkey and stuffing sandwich on Boxing Day.

Friends for lunch

Cune Rioja Crianza 2021, Spain, Sainsbury down from £10 to £8 with a Nectar card until 1 January: This is an easy-drinking, youthful style of Rioja, with lively cherry and red berry fruit and just marginal oak content. I have often poured this alongside a flavoursome roast salmon dish, but its real partner on the plate is lamb. Cold or hot, it is a perfect match.

Wynns ‘The Siding’ Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, Coonawarra, South Australia, Tesco down from £15.50 to £12 with a Clubcard until 31 December: From the oldest and certainly one of the best producers in Coonawarra, this is a classic. Smooth elegant Cabernet fruit, edged with mint, balsamic and a sprinkle of herbs underpinned by a freshness that is typical of Coonawarra. Terrific with a roast but pour it alongside a shepherd’s pie or even a chunk of cheese and it will settle down fabulously well.

Cherubino Ad Hoc Cruel Mistress Pinot Noir 2023, Great Southern, Australia, Booths £16: Larry Cherubino is a cheerful guy, and I think he is referring to the grape Pinot Noir as his ‘Cruel Mistress’ because it needs a lot of attention and even then, it might let you down. But this wine doesn’t disappoint. It is bright, lively, vivacious and rounded. It starts with a delicious red and black cherry aroma, fills out across the palate with smooth red fruit flavours and disappears with silky tannins, leaving nothing but happy memories. A good mistress indeed.

A family dinner

Ch. Les Trois Manoirs Médoc 2020, Bordeaux, Aldi £8.49: This wine really attracted the attention of writers at the Aldi tasting so it may have disappeared from shelves, but make sure you go look for it. A classic blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and all the usual Bordeaux grapes in this stylish wine that has cassis fruit, a touch of leathery spice and a finish that will happily go with roast beef. Class well above its price point.

Guigal Côtes du Rhône 2021, France, Waitrose £9.99: Several retailers have this tremendous wine on offer, but Waitrose is the best deal at the time of writing. It consistently delivers more flavour for money than many other CDR wines, with a layer of spice and dense bramble fruit. This will drink well all through the festive season, through dreary January and into the barbecue season. Buy lots.

Quinta Nova, Grainha 2021, Tinto Reserve, Douro, Portugal, Bon Coeur £18: Made from a whole basketful of Portuguese grapes that could have gone into port, but they make this delightful wine instead. Rich, dark damson and bilberry fruit, spice and liquorice edged with oak, this will happily take on a venison casserole.

The Main Event

There are so many wonderful deals in stores there is no need to spend a fortune on your Christmas wine. Splash out a little and find new flavours but use this as an occasion to try wines that you might not otherwise buy. Don’t be afraid to stock up, prices will definitely rise on February 1 next year as new duty rates are imposed, so clear the spare room, cellar or barn and make space for your own stash for future drinking.

Pinot Noir Le Village 2020, Domaine de la Metairie d’Alon, Abbotts and Delaunay, Majestic £18.99 on a mix six deal: The grapes come from a high-altitude vineyard not far from Limoux, still with Languedoc appellation, but the winemaker is Laurent Delaunay, from Burgundy and it is his signature that is in this wine. There is an elegance here, with warmer fruit than Burgundy, and complex savoury notes and a finish that would have you guessing its origin if you can’t see the label.

Ch. Pey la Tour Bordeaux Superieur 2020, 150cl, France, Waitrose down from £25.99 to £19.95 until 1 January: A magnum is just so magnificent at Christmas. With eight people, or even ten around the table there is enough for a glass each and even a top up for some. This is an elegant claret, ready now with dark cassis fruit and enough structure to cope with the stuffing and gravy. Buy two at least and keep one for next year.

